IDFC First Bank jumps 9% to hit 52-wk high as Q1 PAT doubles; time to buy?

IDFC First Bank share price today: Shares of IDFC First Bank jumped 9 per cent on Monday to hit a 52-week high in morning trade following the announcement of its June quarter earnings (Q1FY27), with the lender reporting a more than 130 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit.

The stock opened 7 per cent higher at ₹86.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹88.76.

As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading 7.7 per cent higher at ₹87. More than 60 million shares of the bank had changed hands within the first 15 minutes of trade, according to NSE data.

IDFC First Bank Q1 results

Its total customer business increased by 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,04,776 crore at the end of Q1FY27. The bank said that its loans and advances surged by more than 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,05,370 crore.

The bank said that its Gross NPA improved to 1.51 per cent as of June 30, 2026, from 1.97 per cent as of June 30, 2025. Net NPA, too, improved to 0.44 per cent from 0.55 per cent as of June 30, 2025.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 5.96 per cent during the quarter under review as against 5.71 per cent in the year-ago period.

IDFC First Bank share price target hiked

Post Q1 results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on IDFC First Bank and raised the target price to ₹90. The target implies an upside of 12 per cent from the previous close of ₹80.79.

Analysts said that June was a steady quarter for the bank on the back of healthy operating performance and better asset quality metrics, aided by one-off interest on IT refund and strong treasury gains.

The management expects further contraction in NIMs during the year, guiding for 5.8 per cent. Deposit growth was healthy, driven by strong traction in CASA deposits and higher CDs. Loan growth was also strong, led by steady traction across retail and pick-up in wholesale segments.

MOFSL noted that IDFC First Bank received claims of ₹5.1 billion under the CGFMU scheme against its MFI portfolio, which the bank utilised to create a contingency provision of ₹5.2 billion. The management has guided for 1 per cent RoA for FY27 and lowered its credit cost guidance by 20bps to 1.5-1.6 per cent.

The brokerage has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 21 per cent and 12 per cent, factoring in an improved asset quality outlook, and estimates RoA and RoE of 1 per cent and 8.9 per cent for FY27.

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