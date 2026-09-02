IFCI share price spurts 11%, nears ₹100-mark after an 18-year gap

IFCI share price movement

IFCI's share price moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹96.67 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the state-owned financial institution was trading close to the ₹100 mark after an 18-year gap.

IFCI quoted at its highest level since January 2008. It hit a record high of ₹121.20 on December 17, 2007.

In the past three weeks, the market price of IFCI surged 31 per cent. Since April 2026, it more-than-doubled or zoomed 104 per cent from a level of ₹47.40 on March 30, 2026.

At 11:24 AM on Wednesday, IFCI quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹94.20, compared to a 0.86 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped eight-fold with a combined 180 million equity shares representing 6.7 per cent of total equity of IFCI changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

What’s driving IFCI stock price?

IFCI, a government-owned development finance institution, has indirect exposure to the NSE through its investment in Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL).

IFCI holds 52.86 per cent equity shareholding in Stock Holding Corporation, making it a subsidiary company. The company acts as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) for collection of stamp duty. According to NSE's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2026, Stock Holding Corporation owns 4.44 stake in the exchange.

In the past four trading days, IFCI's stock price surged 15 per cent on expectations that the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of NSE may get approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) soon.

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday, August 27, 2026, that the market regulator was close to clearing the NSE’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), potentially paving the way for the country’s largest equity bourse to proceed with its long-awaited IPO.

NSE filed its draft document with Sebi in June for an offer for sale. The IPO will comprise up to 148.9 million equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each or nearly 6 per cent of NSE’s paid-up capital, with no fresh issue component, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the offering. Instead, all funds raised will go to the selling shareholders.

The prospect of an NSE listing could therefore unlock value for IFCI through its holding in SHCIL, making the regulator’s progress on the exchange’s IPO a key trigger for the stock.

CareEdge Ratings view on IFCI

Meanwhile, the Government of India (GoI) is the majority shareholder in IFCI, holding a 72.57 per cent stake in the company as on June 30, 2026. Though IFCI is not making incremental disbursements, the government has mandated IFCI to manage social upliftment and industrial promotion schemes.

As a majority-owned entity by GoI, the availability of adequate, timely and regular support from the government in terms of capital infusion, resource raising, and other regulatory matters remains a key rating sensitivity going forward, CareEdge Ratings said.

In its rationale on August 17, 2026, the rating agency said that the long-term rating assigned to IFCI's bank facilities and other instruments remains on rating watch with developing implications. The rating was placed on rating watch with developing implications following the company’s announcement dated November 22, 2024, regarding the ‘consolidation of IFCI Group,’ which entails the merger/amalgamation of IFCI, Stockholding Corporation of India Limited and other group companies.

Subsequently, a transaction advisor was appointed and per evaluation of the transaction advisor, the Board of IFCI at its meeting held on July 14, 2025, recommended to the GoI for approval of the Group Consolidation. Under this scheme of merger/amalgamation, Stockholding Corporation of India Limited, IFCI Factors Limited, IFCI Infrastructure Development Limited, and IIDL Realtors Limited are proposed to be merged with IFCI. Stockholding Services Limited, IFCI Financial Services Limited, IFIN Commodities Limited, IFIN Credit Limited, and IFIN Securities Finance Limited will be consolidated into a single entity, as a direct subsidiary of IFCI.

CARE Ratings said it will review IFCI's credit profile once there is further clarity regarding the company’s final organisational structure and financials post-merger/amalgamation. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

GoI also appointed Independent Directors on the Board of IFCI in May 2023. However, due to persistent asset quality concerns and losses that have eroded its net worth, IFCI would need substantial equity infusion to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirements and restart its lending business.