IFCI share price zooms 69% in 2026: Why is this PSU stock surging?

IFCI Ltd shares extended their rally today, climbing 8 per cent in intraday trade as reports said that the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to move a step closer. The country's largest stock exchange is expected to file its draft papers with regulator Sebi this week

IFCI, a government-owned development finance institution, has indirect exposure to the NSE through its investment in Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL).

On Monday, IFCI shares opened in the green at ₹87.67 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹91.30.

According to NSE data, IFCI shares have gained 22 per cent over the past one week, compared with a 3.4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index. Over the past one month, the stock has surged 41 per cent, outperforming the benchmark index, which has gained 1.1 per cent.

So far in CY2026, IFCI shares have rallied 69 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index has declined 8.5 per cent.

IFCI holds 52.86 per cent equity shareholding in Stock Holding Corporation, making it a subsidiary Company of IFCI. The company acts as a Central Record Keeping Agency (CRA) for collection of stamp duty.

According to NSE's shareholding pattern as on March 31, 2026, Stock Holding Corporation owns 4.44 stake in the exchange.

NSE's IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component. The listing is expected to unlock value and provide liquidity for various long-term institutional investors.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the single largest shareholder in NSE, holding a 10.72 per cent stake. State Bank of India (SBI) and its subsidiary, SBI Capital Markets, together own around a 7.5 per cent stake in the exchange.

Among foreign investors with significant holdings are Aranda Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).