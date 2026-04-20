IFSCA clears first foreign family investment fund registration in Gift City

After nearly three years since the framework for setting up family investment funds was introduced by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gift City, a foreign family office has received approval to set up an FIF. Poornam Asset Management IFSC — with roots in the United Kingdom — has received approval from the unified financial regulator IFSCA. This is the first such registration as an FIF under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025. It is noteworthy that this is the first successful registration after earlier attempts by several Indian family offices. FIFs allow deployment of family wealth in global jurisdictions through fund structures within GIFT-IFSC.

“This represents an important milestone in the continued development of GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) as a global financial hub. This registration highlights IFSCA’s commitment to establishing a globally competitive and flexible regulatory ecosystem for foreign family offices and private wealth structures,” said IFSCA.

In 2023, Catamaran Ventures and Premji Invest — family offices of N R Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji, respectively — had applied to the IFSCA to set up FIFs in Gift City. While one of them had even received in-principle approval from the regulator, however, the registrations were on hold owing to the need for certain clarifications from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Experts had shared that there were concerns in cases where the source of funds was within India. However, the framework was clear for cases where the source of the fund was outside — enabling registrations of foreign family offices as FIFs in Gift City.

Industry players shared that due to restrictions, several Indian family offices had inclined towards AIFs set up in Gift City for global exposure.