IFSCA plans wider distribution of funds, to expand eligible jurisdictions

The regulator has sought public comments on allowing registered distributors in the IFSC to offer products from additional jurisdictions to a wider set of investors, including retail clients.

Currently, distributors can freely market products from India, the IFSC and a limited set of identified foreign jurisdictions — such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany and Canada — to all categories of investors. Products originating from other jurisdictions, however, can only be offered to sophisticated or accredited investors, restricting retail participation.

The proposed expansion includes the UAE, Singapore, Australia and the European Union (excluding Croatia).

“There are several jurisdictions in the list of top jurisdictions globally in terms of open-ended and closed-ended funds that are currently not covered for distribution to investors other than sophisticated investors,” the consultation paper said.

The proposal follows industry representations highlighting gaps in the current framework. Market participants have pointed out that major global fund hubs such as Luxembourg and Ireland — key domiciles for UCITS funds — are not fully accessible to retail investors under the existing rules, limiting product diversity.

UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) are retail investment funds domiciled in the European Economic Area.

The move also aligns with IFSCA’s existing video-based KYC framework, which already recognises these jurisdictions for onboarding non-resident Indians.

The consultation paper noted that Luxembourg and Ireland rank among the world's largest investment fund centres by assets under management.

In the domestic market, foreign portfolio investors from Luxembourg and Ireland are among the top five by assets under custody, at around ₹5.37 trillion and ₹5.16 trillion, respectively.

IFSCA said the proposed changes would create greater business opportunities for IFSC-based distributors while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.

The regulator also emphasised that all distribution activities would remain subject to the laws of both the issuer's and the investor's jurisdictions.