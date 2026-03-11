IHCL, ITC Hotels: Nomura sees 8-9% YoY ADR growth despite West Asia woes

Hotel room rates in key Indian cities have started to moderate in March after peaking towards end-February on the back of event-led demand, but the negative impact from the West Asia conflict appears limited, according to a Nomura. In February, Lemon Tree Hotels shares plunged 16 per cent, Chalet Hotels tanked 14 per cent, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) slipped 5 per cent and ITC Hotels fell 8 per cent.

Nomura said average daily rates (ADRs) in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad rose sharply through February—driven by large international summits and conferences in Delhi (including an artificial intelligence (AI) summit), strong corporate travel, and seasonal leisure demand—before easing into early-to-mid March as event-related demand tapered and travel activity normalised.

ADRs down 15–20 percent month-on-month in March

On average, Nomura is seeing a 15–20 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) decline in ADRs for March across key metro markets. It added that part of the moderation could also reflect cancellations linked to geopolitical developments in West Asia.

However, Nomura noted that March ADRs in all four metros are still trending above December levels (typically a peak holiday period), indicating that the overall impact on pricing remains contained.

IHCL and ITC Hotels likely to post 7–10 per cent Q-o-Q ADR growth in Q4

For IHCL (Taj) and ITC Hotels, Nomura said March ADRs are at December levels or slightly higher, and strong February pricing should keep Q4FY26F average ADRs healthy.

As a result, the brokerage estimates 7–10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) ADR growth for both companies in Q4FY26F, translating into 8–9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) ADR growth. It added that the extent to which ADR gains translate into revenue per available room (RevPAR) remains to be seen.

City-wise trends:

Mumbai: ADRs peaked at about ₹27,000 per day by end-February—supported by corporate travel, financial sector meetings, and event demand (including ICC T20 World Cup)—before correcting to around ₹17,000 per day in early March. Mid-March rates were still slightly above December averages.

Delhi: ADRs climbed through February, peaking near ₹40,000 per day, before falling to about ₹16,000 per day by mid-March—still above ₹13,000–₹14,000 per day seen in Dec-Jan.

Hyderabad: ADRs rose from about ₹23,000 per day in mid-Feb to roughly ₹27,000 per day by early March, before normalising mid-March.

Bengaluru: ADRs were around ₹24,000 per day in early March and then moderated mid-month.

Goa: ADRs stayed relatively stable near ₹12,000 per day through February and mid-March, below the ₹14,000–₹17,000 per day seen during peak season in end-Dec/Jan as winter leisure demand tapered.

West Asia exposure

Nomura said management discussions suggest the war’s impact has been limited.

IHCL: The company has three hotels in Dubai under management-fee contracts. Management fees account for about 5–6 per cent of consolidated revenue, and the brokerage expects the impact to be limited given the small Middle East footprint versus a broader base of 221 hotels under management-fee contracts as of Q3FY26. IHCL also saw some cancellations at domestic hotels, but also extension requests, while domestic demand stayed strong.

ITC Hotels: The company has no West Asia exposure, though it too saw some domestic cancellations, partly offset by extension requests and steady domestic demand.

Signings and openings remain strong

Nomura noted strong signing momentum and new openings during February and early March:

IHCL: Signed four hotels (880 keys); opened two hotels (126 keys) in Maharashtra (Panheli) and Uttarakhand (Dehradun).

ITC Hotels: Opened a 113-key hotel in Chandigarh (Mohali).

Lemon Tree: Signed five hotels (343 keys) across Najibabad, Akola, Rajendranagar (Hyderabad), Barog and Gorakhpur.

Chalet Hotels: Signed 330 keys in Madhapur and Hyderabad.

LPG cylinder shortage

IHCL: Most hotels use piped gas; supplies are continuing for now.