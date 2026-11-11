IIFL Finance-Blackstone deal: Stock gains 4%; brokerages decode impact

IIFL Finance share price gains over 4 per cent on Thursday after the US-based Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, will invest ₹5,000 crore (about $535 million) for a nearly 16 per cent stake in Nirmal Jain-promoted IIFL Finance through a preferential issue of shares.

The company's counter at 09:28 AM was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹650 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 1.18 per cent up at 25,339.35. In intraday trade, the stock fell 4.3 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹391.6 per share.

Capital infusion

Along with Blackstone’s investment through its Singapore-based investment vehicle, Ingot SG Pte, IIFL Finance is raising ₹6,414 crore (about $686 million) in primary capital, the non-banking finance company said on Tuesday. Promoters Nirmal Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani will invest ₹1,264 crore (about $135 million) through a preferential allotment of warrants, while Anchorage Capital will participate in the transaction with a primary equity investment of ₹150 crore (about $16 million). According to IIFL Finance, the funds from the capital infusion will strengthen its capital adequacy, improve its cost of funds, accelerate growth in its gold finance business, and support its ambition to become one of India’s largest diversified retail NBFCs

DAM Capital on IIFL

The brokerage noted that the much-awaited capital infusion is now done. The key positive is that a single investor does the large-ticket infusion, and that too, it's Blackstone.

The brokerage expects this investment to gradually bring operational efficiency and enhanced investor confidence. CoF was anyway on an improving path post the lifting of the RBI ban; this investment shall also add to the comfort of lenders, DAM Capital added.

“We expect IIFL Finance to continue its outperformance on gold book basis its relatively much granular presence across nation to capture the shift to the organised sector,” it said.

DAM Capital has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on IIFL Finance with a target price of ₹880

MOFLS on IIFL Finance

The brokerage noted that this capital raise is expected to significantly strengthen the balance sheet, with the company indicating an improvement in its capital adequacy ratio from 17 per cent to 30 per cent (pro forma as of Sep’26). The transaction also brings a strategic global investor on board, which will support business expansion, strengthen governance, and improve funding costs over the medium term

“We view the event as a positive development, since it addresses a key balance-sheet constraint and will provide the company with substantial growth capital at a time when it is looking to scale its secured lending franchises,” MOFSL said.

MOFSL reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹850

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