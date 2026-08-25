IIFL Finance shares crack 8% after ₹963-crore tax demand for subsidiary

Shares of IIFL Finance cracked nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday after receiving tax demands for itself and its material subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance. The assessment period for the same is April 1, 2018 to February 3, 2025.

IIFL share price hit the day's low of ₹643.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today as against the last closing price of ₹696.40, resulting in a 7.6 per cent fall. As of 11.05 AM, the stock was down 3.40 per cent at ₹672.85 apiece, down 3.40 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index traded 0.32 per cent lower at 24,140 around the same time.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Despite today's fall, IIFL Finance shares remain 8.7 per cent higher on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 47 per cent for the last one year.

Details of tax notice for IIFL Finance, subsidiary

According to an exchange filing by the company, the I-T department has served a tax demand of ₹963.39 crore (including surcharge and cess) for IIFL Home Finance and ₹23.78 crore for IIFL Finance.

The principal additions or disallowances in the assessment order relate to overriding commission (ORC) income (amounting to ₹490 crore), deduction claimed under section 36(1)(viii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (approximately ₹305 crore), interest strip assets (approximately ₹392 crore), and ESOP expenses (approximately ₹53 crore).

IIFL Home Finance believes that it has substantial factual and legal grounds to contest these additions/disallowances.

It said the income relating to ORC and interest strip assets has already been offered to tax, and appropriate credit for taxes/income so offered has not been fully considered, it said. Additionally, the issue under section 36(1)(viii) concerns the interpretation of “general reserves” for determining the applicable statutory limit; and the treatment of ESOP expenses is contrary to the legal position relied upon by IIFL Home Finance Limited, it added.

Based on its assessment of the merits and advice received, IIFL Home Finance Limited does not presently expect the matter to have any material impact on its financial position or operations.

Meanwhile, IIFL Finance said that in its earlier disclosure regarding the block assessment order dated May 12, 2026, for a tax demand of ₹475.56 crore, the I-T Authority has granted stay of recovery of the outstanding demand until December 31, 2026, or disposal of the company’s appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), whichever is earlier, subject to payment of ₹23.78 crore equivalent to 5 per cent of the disputed demand in installments up to December 15, 2026, and compliance with the other conditions specified in the order.

In compliance with the same, IIFL Finance recently made payment of the first installment of ₹5 crore on August 13, 2026.

"The company is taking the necessary steps to comply with the conditions stipulated in the stay order. There is no material impact on the company’s business operations arising from this order," it added.