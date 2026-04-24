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Home / Markets / News / IKS Health shares jump 9% on TruBridge acquisition; deal seen EPS accretive

IKS Health shares jump 9% on TruBridge acquisition; deal seen EPS accretive

IKS Health shares surged 9.5 per cent after announcing a $557-million TruBridge acquisition. The deal, it said, will boost EPS outlook, add EHR SaaS, and unlock $575-million cross-sell potential

IKS share price today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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Why IKS Health shares surged today

  Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) outperformed in a weak market on Friday, April 24, after the company said its US-arm would acquire a 100 per cent stake in US-based TruBridge Inc.
 
Analysts said the deal will drive medium-to-long-term gains and aid margins.
 
According to ICICI Securities, the acquisition is strategically significant as it combines IKS’ "system of action" (AI-led care enablement) with TruBridge's "system of record" (EHR), creating an integrated healthcare platform with recurring revenue streams and cross-sell opportunities ($575 million whitespace).
 
"While leverage (~3x Ebitda) increases near-term financial risk, strong synergies, fragmented RCM market opportunity, and vertical integration could drive sustained growth and margin expansion over the medium term," it said.
 
 
On the bourses, IKS Health share price surged 9.5 per cent intraday to hit a high of ₹1,572.8 per share on the BSE. However, it pared gains as the market faced selling pressure and traded around 3 per cent higher at 10:30 AM. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was down 1 per cent at the time of writing this report.

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Gains in IKS Health shares were backed by heavy volumes as 0.12 million shares have, so far, changed hands on the counter as against a two-week average volume of barely 8,226 shares.
 

IKS to acquire TruBridge Inc.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions informed the stock exchanges on Thursday that Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc., the US subsidiary of IKS Health, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nasdaq-listed TruBridge, Inc at an enterprise value of around $557 million.
 
The deal, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q3-CY26), outlined that TruBridge shareholders will receive $26.25 in cash for each share of common stock.
 
"n connection with the transaction, TruBridge, Inc entered into voting and support agreements with TruBridge’s largest shareholders, Pinetree Capital Ltd., L6 Holdings Inc. and Ocho Investments, LLC, who have agreed to vote the shares they control, representing in total approximately 27 per cent of TruBridge’s outstanding shares of common stock, in favour of the transaction," IKS Health said.
 
Further, IKS said it will finance the initial funding through debt of around $600 million, secured for a 5-year term.
 
The deal involves delisting TruBridge and integrating its RCM and EHR capabilities, with TruBridge, contributing roughly $347 million revenue and ~$69 million adjusted Ebitda.
 
TruBridge, Inc is a healthcare technology solutions provider for rural and community hospitals in the US. IKS expects the combined entity to build a "comprehensive care ecosystem" for all types of healthcare organisations.
 
"Together, the organisation will bring modern revenue cycle management, predictive analytics, and advanced EHR capabilities to support more than 2,000 healthcare organisations and over 150,000 clinicians with a broad portfolio of AI-driven and human-led solutions designed to improve clinical, operational, and financial excellence," IKS said in a filing.
 

IKS-TruBridge acquisition benefits explained

IKS management expects the deal to be net profit and EPS accretive in FY27. Based on its proforma financials for January-December 2025, the combined entity’'s consolidated revenue stands at $698 million and Ebitda at $159 million.
 
IKS Health sees the acquisition combining "complementary strengths" of the companies.
 
For instance, IKS Health has expertise in ambulatory care, physician groups, and mid-sized hospitals, whereas TruBridge commands hold over small to mid sized & rural hospitals (less than 400 beds) in the US.
 
Likewise, IKS has service offerings include Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management, Clinical Solutions & VBC, whereas TruBridge’s services include Acute Revenue Cycle Management & Electronic Health Records.
 
Given this, IKS management expects the combined entity to enjoy benefits from 1) diversification into the SaaS EHR business, 2) specialised AI model for healthcare, 3) larger addressable market, and high value talent pool.
 
It also sees cross selling opportunity worth $575 million in TruBridge client base for Care enablement Platform.
 
In this backdrop, IKS Health has set a target of reaching ₹3,000-crore Ebitda by FY30, compared to ₹1,000 crore at the end of December 2025.
 
It sees net debt stable at ₹300 crore by FY30.

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Topics : Stock Analysis Markets Healthcare sector Merger and Acquisition

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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