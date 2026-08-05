Improved balance of risk supports RBI to remain on wait & watch mode

Disclaimer: This article is written by Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. Views expressed are her own. Readers' discretion is advised. The balance of risks facing the growth and inflation outlook has improved at the margin, with a reduction in upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth. This has validated the Reserve Bank of India ’s (RBI’s) patient approach of observing the impact of the West Asia crisis rather than pre-emptively acting. The RBI remained on pause and retained policy flexibility without giving firm forward guidance. The Governor stated that further policy measures will only be taken once there is clarity on the growth-inflation outlook. The neutral policy stance was retained as it provides the RBI policy flexibility to deal with a volatile global environment.

Domestic growth has proved resilient, with consumers largely protected from the crude oil price surge. The Government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) have absorbed the majority of the shock. The capex cycle remains supported by both the centre and state governments despite fiscal slippage risks. Non-fuel merchandise exports accelerated in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27) despite the challenges posed by West Asia. Margin pressure was visible in listed companies' results in Q1FY27, but it was less adverse as revenue growth picked up. Incorporating the growth resilience, the RBI revised up its FY27 real GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent, with Q1 growth at 7.0 per cent. We see further upside risk to the RBI’s GDP estimate, with crude oil prices expected to ease in the second half (H2FY27), which will be supportive of companies' margins.

RBI expected to remain on pause in FY27 The outlook on CPI inflation has also improved, with limited spread of price pressures from fuel to non-fuel items. Core-core CPI inflation, which excludes food, fuel and precious metals, remains near historical lows. Some part of the well-behaved core reflects that companies are still in the process of passing on the rise in input costs to consumers. Food inflation has been the other supply-side challenge, with adverse weather conditions such as heatwaves and a weak start to the monsoon season. Despite this, the rise in food inflation remained contained at 5% in June. While the pick-up looks significant, it comes on an extremely low base, with food inflation being negative during the same period last year. Q1FY27 CPI inflation at 3.9 per cent was lower than the RBI’s estimate of 4.2 per cent. As a result, the RBI revised down its FY27 CPI inflation estimate to 5.0 per cent from 5.1 per cent. More importantly, the composition of inflation remains supply-side driven, with the core inflation estimate revised down to 4.3 per cent in FY27 from 4.7 per cent in the June policy.

Given the nature of the shock, we maintain our expectation of the RBI remaining on pause in FY27. The policy space to remain on pause is derived from the fact that the crisis comes at a time when there is excess capacity in the economy. This is reflected in the current account deficit (CAD) remaining below 1 per cent of GDP for the last three years and core-core CPI inflation remaining close to historical lows. Monetary policy is not the appropriate tool to deal with supply-side shocks, as it works via the demand channel. Fiscal policy will be the first line of defence in dealing with supply-side shocks.

Another factor that provides policy space to remain on pause is the capital inflow scheme announced in the June policy. The pace of capital inflows under FCNR(B), ECB and Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings has been much stronger than expected. In a matter of 53 days, $40.8 billion has been mobilised, of which 90 per cent of the inflows are in FCNR(B). Total inflows across instruments are likely to be $90 billion, if not higher. We estimate the Balance of Payments (BoP) surplus in FY27 to be robust at $40 billion. The CAD is estimated at 1.7 per cent of GDP. The BoP surplus will help stabilise the rupee and allow monetary policy to focus on the domestic growth-inflation outlook.

The next focus for the markets will be on how the RBI deals with the surge in banking system liquidity due to the swap windows for FCNR(B), ECB and OFCBs. Core liquidity surplus (banking system plus government cash surplus) is estimated to peak in September, which is the last month of the FCNR(B) window. Whether the RBI views the liquidity build-up as durable or transient will be important, as it will have a bearing on what tools are used to absorb liquidity. This, in turn, will determine future financial market conditions.