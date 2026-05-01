Improving mix, volumes seen driving growth recovery for Max Healthcare

A muted December quarter performance, project execution delays and the impact of the Iran war weighed on the stock's returns. It has fallen nearly 10 per cent over the past year. Though brokerages do not expect much from the fourth quarter (Q4) results, they foresee a rebound in 2026-27 (FY27). At the current price, the stock is trading at 45 times its FY27 earnings per share.

While revenue growth moderated to 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3, it is expected to be marginally better in Q4FY26 at 10.3 per cent. The hospital chain had delivered a revenue growth of 19-35 per cent in the preceding four quarters. While a stable average revenue per operating bed was positive, what hit the topline growth in Q3 was weak seasonality, temporary substitution of standalone health insurer patients with PSU beneficiaries in cashless services, discontinuation of high-value patented chemotherapy drugs for CGHS patients due to restrictive pricing guidelines, and pre-commissioning expenses pertaining to brownfield beds.

For the March quarter, the company is likely to see moderate operating profit growth of 9 per cent Y-o-Y, due to the CGHS drug-related impact and flat average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB) growth. While Q4 is likely to disappoint, Prabhudas Lilladhar Research is positive on the stock, maintaining a "buy" rating.

Param Desai and Sanketa Kohale of the brokerage pointed out that the company registered a strong 19 per cent operating profit growth over FY22-25, and operational efficiency has been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR (national capital region). However, delay in bed additions impacted growth in FY26. The analysts expect growth to improve from FY27, led by new bed additions, CGHS price revisions, and further ramp-up across Noida and Dwarka units.

Going ahead, the hospital chain is eyeing a 6-7 per cent growth in ARPOB in mature hospitals and network occupancy of 80 per cent. This is expected to be aided by an aggressive expansion plan, including addition of 1,500 beds in FY26. Among those recently commissioned include the 60-bed facility at Max Mohali and phased commissioning at Nanavati Max (Mumbai) and Max Smart (Saket).

Anand Rathi Research has a "buy" rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹1,300 per share. The brokerage highlighted that a concentrated cluster-based approach has turned the company into one of leading hospital chains in north India (Delhi/NCR), with industry-high margin and return on capital employed led by a maturing network and operational efficiency, following merger with Radiant Lifecare in 2018.

Himanshu Binani and Anubhav Sangal of the brokerage believe that growth going ahead would be driven by strong expansion plans (3,500 plus beds over FY24-27), better payor-mix and ramping up of new Dwarka, Noida, Lucknow and Nagpur units.