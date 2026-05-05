In a first since 2014, DIIs trump FIIs in real estate investments
The growth comes despite extended decision-making timelines driven by global macroeconomic complexity, demonstrating the resilience and fundamental strength of India's real estate market
Gulveen Aulakh
premium
Listen to This Article
Domestic institutional investors (DII) overtook foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in India’s real estate investments with 52 per cent market share for the first time since 2014, when data from JLL India on the sector was available.