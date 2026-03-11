InCred Equities sees "buy on dips" in AMCs; bets on Nippon Life, UTI AMC

InCred Equities has maintained an optimistic mid-to-long-term outlook on the Indian Asset Management (AMC) sector, citing improving geographic penetration and rising popularity among young and mid-income investors. The brokerage suggested that any softness in select AMC stocks due to current market volatility presents a "good opportunity to add" to positions.

Nippon Life Asset Management India (Add; target ₹1,000) remains the brokerage’s top pick for its consistent performance-led market share gains, while Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (Add; target ₹ 1,000) is favoured for its turnaround story and slowing market share loss. Analysts also highlighted UTI AMC (Add; ₹1,400) as attractive due to the potential "undercurrent" of an acquisition, while maintaining a more cautious stance on HDFC AMC (Hold; ₹2,600) due to an unfavorable risk-reward ratio following a recent stock price run-up.

At 11:48 AM, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares were up 2.58 per cent, Shriram Asset Management Company 2.78 per cent, and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company flat with a positive bias. Conversely, HDFC Asset Management Company slipped 1.83 per cent, Nippon Life India Asset Management fell 1.4 per cent and UTI Asset Management Company was flat with a negative bias.

The brokerage view comes after the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released its data for February 2026.

Industry AUM hits ₹83.2 trillion in February

According to AMFI, the industry’s average assets under management (AUM) increased by 2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to ₹83.2 trillion in February 2026. This growth was supported by steady net inflows of ₹94,200 crore and mark-to-market (MTM) gains, rebounding after a flat January.

Equity inflows rise as redemptions ease

Net equity inflows improved by 8 per cent M-o-M to ₹26,000 crore, driven primarily by a 13 per cent decline in redemptions (to ₹36,100 crore). While gross equity inflows actually dipped 5 per cent to ₹62,100 crore, the easing of profit-booking reflected continued investor resilience despite heightened market volatility.

Flexi-cap funds led the category, accounting for 27 per cent of total equity inflows.

Mid-cap and Small-cap funds followed, contributing 15 per cent each.

Sectoral/Thematic funds saw a massive 187 per cent jump in net inflows to ₹3,000 crore, aided by New Fund Offers (NFOs).

Passive flows drag on lower Gold ETF interest

In contrast to the equity strength, passive funds (ETFs and Index funds) saw a 65 per cent M-o-M drop in inflows to ₹13,900 crore. This was largely due to a sharp cooling in Gold ETF demand, which fell to ₹5,250 crore in February compared to a massive ₹24,000 crore in January, as gold prices turned volatile.

SIP momentum shows signs of caution

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows moderated by 4 per cent M-o-M to ₹29,800 crore, retreating from the all-time highs seen in January. The SIP stoppage ratio rose slightly to 76 per cent (from 74 per cent), indicating initial signs of caution among retail investors. However, total SIP AUM still grew 2 per cent to ₹16.6 trillion, primarily due to MTM gains.

NFO and Debt Fund performance

Debt Funds were the biggest contributors to overall industry flows, attracting ₹42,100 crore.

NFO collections totaled ₹5,000 crore, with the SBI Quality Fund alone garnering ₹2,200 crore (accounting for nearly half of all thematic NFO collections). The brokerage concluded that while geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility could weigh on near-term sentiment, the structural growth story for Indian mutual funds remains intact. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.