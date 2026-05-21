India’s shrinking bond yield cushion: Why the US-India spread matters

The US 10-year Treasury bond has risen half a percentage point since the beginning of the West Asia war. Currently, its yield is hovering around 4.6 per cent. The Indian 10-year government bond yield is around 7.1 per cent, which is nearly 250 basis points more than that of the US. On paper, Indian bonds offer better returns. The extra yield is about 2.5 percentage points. A global bond investor has a choice to make. Would an investor be attracted to the extra 2.5 percentage points of yield? Let's find out.

This gap between US and Indian bond yields is now near historic lows. The US-India 10-year yield spread had peaked at nearly 5.9 per cent in 2016, while the decade average stands around 4.1 per cent. The current narrowing matters because it reduces the cushion foreign investors earn for holding Indian bonds over safer US Treasuries.

That does not signal a crisis for India’s bond market. But it does change the conversation around foreign investment in Indian debt. Investors must now weigh the shrinking yield advantage against rupee depreciation, taxation, liquidity risks, policy uncertainty and broader emerging-market volatility. If the rupee weakens sharply against the dollar, the higher Indian yield can quickly lose appeal for an unhedged foreign investor.

What is the India-US yield gap?

ALSO READ: What is the 10-year government bond, and why does everyone track it? The India-US 10-year yield spread is the difference between India’s 10-year government bond yield and the US 10-year Treasury yield. It reflects the extra nominal return India offers over the world’s benchmark risk-free asset.

Historically, this higher premium compensated foreign investors for holding rupee assets instead of dollar assets by accounting for inflation risk, currency depreciation and the uncertainties associated with emerging markets.

Right now, the spread is hovering near the lower end of its decadal range. The key question for investors is no longer whether India offers higher yields, but whether those yields sufficiently compensate for currency depreciation and macroeconomic risks.

Why has the gap narrowed?

US bond yields have risen sharply since the pandemic. Sticky inflation, higher-for-longer Federal Reserve rates, heavy Treasury issuance and a rising term premium have all pushed US yields higher, making risk-free dollar assets more attractive globally.

ALSO READ: Explained: What are bond yields and why markets watch them closely? Indian bond yields, meanwhile, have risen far less dramatically. Strong domestic demand from banks, insurers, pension funds and mutual funds has helped anchor the market. RBI’s policy credibility, relatively low foreign ownership of government bonds and India’s large captive investor base have also limited volatility in domestic yields.

Importantly, the spread has not narrowed because Indian bonds are suddenly seen as unsafe or unattractive. It has narrowed largely because US Treasury yields have become more competitive.

The foreign investor math

For foreign investors, headline yields alone do not matter. What matters is the currency-adjusted return.

The calculation broadly looks like this:

Expected dollar return ≈ Indian bond yield − rupee depreciation ± bond price movement − hedging cost

If India’s 10-year yield is 7.1 per cent and the rupee depreciates by 4 per cent, the unhedged dollar return before bond-price changes falls to roughly 3.1 per cent. That is below the US 10-year Treasury yield of around 4.6 per cent, making Indian bonds less attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.

However, if the rupee remains broadly stable or appreciates against the dollar, the trade becomes more attractive. The equation changes again if US yields rise further or hedging costs increase.

Some investors also look at real yields, or returns adjusted for inflation. India’s relatively stable inflation outlook means its real yields can still remain attractive compared to several emerging-market peers, even if the nominal spread over the US narrows.

Not all foreign investors look at India the same way

Different categories of foreign investors respond differently to a narrowing spread.

For unhedged investors, the shrinking gap is a concern because they earn the Indian yield while taking on full currency risk.

Hedged investors are protected against rupee depreciation, but hedging costs can significantly reduce the effective yield advantage.

Passive investors tracking global bond indices are less sensitive to short-term yield differentials because they buy Indian bonds as benchmark weights rise.

Active emerging-market debt investors, meanwhile, compare India not just with the US, but also with countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa while allocating capital.

This is why the argument that “foreigners will stop buying Indian bonds” is too simplistic.

Index inclusion gives India new support

The inclusion of Indian government bonds in global bond indices has created a fresh source of structural demand.

These flows are generally less sensitive to short-term carry opportunities than discretionary foreign portfolio investment because index-tracking funds must allocate to India as its weight in benchmarks increases. While a narrower spread may discourage some active investors, index-linked inflows can continue to support demand.

Why the rupee cares about the yield gap

A narrowing yield spread can reduce the appeal of rupee assets because investors are paid a smaller premium over US bonds. If US yields rise further, the dollar becomes more attractive globally, potentially putting pressure on emerging-market currencies, including the rupee.

However, the yield gap is only one factor influencing the rupee. Oil prices, the current-account deficit, equity and debt flows, RBI intervention, remittances, services exports, global dollar strength, geopolitical risks and domestic inflation also play important roles in determining currency movements.

Does a narrow spread mean RBI must hike?

Not necessarily.

RBI’s primary monetary policy objective is to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent within the tolerance band of 2-6 per cent. The central bank does not target the bond yield spread directly.

However, a persistently weakened rupee can complicate monetary policy if it starts feeding imported inflation, inflation expectations or broader financial instability.

RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent since December 2025 while maintaining a neutral stance amid global uncertainty and financial-market volatility. The central bank may tighten policy if currency weakness threatens macroeconomic stability, but hiking rates merely to widen the India-US yield differential carries significant costs. It raises borrowing costs, hurts investment, increases government debt-servicing pressure and tightens overall financial conditions.

The debate: Warning signal or manageable adjustment?

The bear case is that India’s yield premium over the US is no longer wide enough to comfortably attract foreign investors, especially if the rupee weakens further. Unhedged investors face currency risk, while hedged investors may find the returns unattractive after accounting for hedging costs. Slower foreign inflows could also add pressure on the rupee, particularly if oil prices or US yields rise further.

The bull case is that India’s bond market still has strong structural support. Indian government bonds continue to offer relatively high nominal and real yields, while domestic institutional demand remains robust. Foreign ownership of Indian government debt is still relatively low, limiting the risk of a sharp foreign-led selloff.

Global bond index inclusion is also expected to create steady passive inflows over time. Combined with India’s growth outlook and macroeconomic stability, this could make investors more comfortable holding rupee assets even in a narrower spread environment.

Ultimately, the shrinking India-US bond yield spread does not automatically signal stress for India’s bond market or force RBI into policy action. But it does reduce India’s margin of comfort at a time when global interest rates remain elevated and foreign investors have more alternatives.