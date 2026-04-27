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Home / Markets / News / India Cements jumps 13% on Q4 beat; Motilal Oswal retains Sell: Here's why

India Cements jumps 13% on Q4 beat; Motilal Oswal retains Sell: Here's why

India Cements reported a net profit of ₹59.5 crore, up over three times from ₹14.67 crore in the year-ago period

Cement

Cement

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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India Cements: Shares of Chennai-based cement manufacturer India Cements jumped over 13 per cent to hit a high of ₹462 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). 
 
Around 10:30 AM, India Cements stock was trading 13.15 per cent higher at ₹461.40, compared to the previous session's close of ₹407.70 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,044.15 levels, up by 146 points or 0.61 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹14,286 crore. The stock has recovered around 66 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹278.3 touched on April 28, 2025.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

India Cements Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, India Cements reported a net profit of ₹59.5 crore, up over three times from ₹14.67 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations jumped 2.6 per cent from ₹1,228.65 crore, as compared to ₹1,197.57 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal. However, total expenses declined 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,174.79 crore. 
 
During the quarter, the company's domestic sales volume stood at 3.12 million tonnes, a growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Net realisations grew 3.5 per cent sequentially, and 6.2 per cent on a yearly basis. Capacity utilisation improved 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 84 per cent. 
 
Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne stood at ₹497, compared to ₹305 per tonne in Q3FY26.

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For the full FY26, India Cements reported a net loss of ₹67.25 crore compared to ₹143.69 crore.   READ | Paytm share price tumbles 8% after RBI cancels Payments Bank licence

Motilal Oswal on India Cements

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), India Cements is seeing better operations under UltraTech Cement’s leadership, supported by strong volume growth, improved margins driven by cost efficiencies and higher realisations, and a strengthening balance sheet. The brokerage expects revenue to grow at an 11 per cent CAGR over FY26–28, led by around 9 per cent volume growth and 2 per cent improvement in realisations.
 
It also projects Ebitda to rise at about a 50 per cent CAGR, albeit on a low base, with Ebitda per tonne estimated at ₹509/₹730 in FY27E/FY28E versus ₹385 in FY26. Net debt is likely to increase to ₹20.1 billion/₹19.1 billion in FY27/FY28 due to higher capital expenditure, with cumulative capex of around ₹20 billion compared to operating cash flow of ₹16.5 billion over FY27–28.
 
The brokerage noted that the current valuation of 16x FY28E EV/Ebitda already factors in much of the expected operational improvement, limiting further upside. It has valued the stock at 14x FY28E EV/Ebitda and maintained a 'Sell' rating with a target price of ₹350.  ==================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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Topics : The Smart Investor Stock Market Today Markets India Cements Q4 Results Cement makers

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 11:00 AM IST

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