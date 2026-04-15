India Inc likely to report mixed show in Q4FY26 amid West Asia war

Looking ahead, stable-to-improving performance is expected in Q4FY26, supported by post-GST volume recovery and benign agri-input prices, thus stable margins. Q4FY26 earnings are expected to remain largely insulated from war issue, aided by benign average commodity prices and existing inventory buffers. However, Q1FY27 carries higher risk, as rising crude prices and rupee weakness could put pressure on input costs and margins. India's auto sector is expected to report a good Q4FY26 topline, backed by robust volumes, though margins may see mild compression from elevated aluminium and base-metal costs, along with higher energy expenses for gas-dependent OEMs. READ | Q4FY26 earnings preview: Resilient fundamentals amid fragile sentiment Similarly, Q1FY27 will bear the heavier blow, as Strait of Hormuz disruptions escalate beyond April, leaving most of Q4FY26 unaffected. With Brent elevated, FY27 EPS cuts and EBITDA margin declines appear likely, making gradual price hikes a necessity if supply issues persist. Domestic demand remains structurally resilient, supported by SUV dominance, premium 2W momentum, rising EV adoption, and GST rate cuts, all providing meaningful cushioning against near-term headwinds. Domestic upstream companies are expected to post modest earnings outperformance on improved realisations, while OMCs will face margin compression due to restricted pass-through, leading to under-recoveries and windfall tax. In the natural gas segment, supply disruptions triggered by force majeure declarations have affected imports, impacting industrial consumers and gas-based power plants, while pipeline transmission operators remain largely insulated. India’s Q4FY26 is expected to be soft due to the high base of Q4FY25, tightened finance market, and the lagged effect on some sectors from the US–Israel–Iran conflict . Sectors like the FMCG industry have been on a gradual volume recovery, led by sustained improvement in rural demand. Growth moderated in Q3 due to GST-related inventory & pricing realignments, which will reverse in Q4FY26. Organised channels, including modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce, are expected to continue to outperform, while general trade remains slower.Looking ahead, stable-to-improving performance is expected in Q4FY26, supported by post-GST volume recovery and benign agri-input prices, thus stable margins. Q4FY26 earnings are expected to remain largely insulated from war issue, aided by benign average commodity prices and existing inventory buffers.However, Q1FY27 carries higher risk, as rising crude prices and rupee weakness could put pressure on input costs and margins.India's auto sector is expected to report a good Q4FY26 topline, backed by robust volumes, though margins may see mild compression from elevated aluminium and base-metal costs, along with higher energy expenses for gas-dependent OEMs.Similarly, Q1FY27 will bear the heavier blow, as Strait of Hormuz disruptions escalate beyond April, leaving most of Q4FY26 unaffected. With Brent elevated, FY27 EPS cuts and EBITDA margin declines appear likely, making gradual price hikes a necessity if supply issues persist.Domestic demand remains structurally resilient, supported by SUV dominance, premium 2W momentum, rising EV adoption, and GST rate cuts, all providing meaningful cushioning against near-term headwinds.Domestic upstream companies are expected to post modest earnings outperformance on improved realisations, while OMCs will face margin compression due to restricted pass-through, leading to under-recoveries and windfall tax. In the natural gas segment, supply disruptions triggered by force majeure declarations have affected imports, impacting industrial consumers and gas-based power plants, while pipeline transmission operators remain largely insulated.

The pharma industry is likely to report high-single-digit growth, as US revenues are expected to be subdued following the expiry of key products and pricing issues, which will be partly offset by steady growth in India and the rest of the world. Higher shipping costs and elevated input prices, given the petrochemical linkage, could pressure margins; however, with 3–5 months of inventory, disruptions in Q4FY26 should remain limited. READ | Q4FY26 earnings: Navigating geopolitical headwinds amid a modest recovery Although priority government allocations for household PNG and transport CNG offer some relief to CGDs, they may still face near-term margin pressure due to higher reliance on costlier spot LNG for industrial and commercial demand. The sector’s earnings impact is expected to stay manageable in Q4FY26, as elevated crude prices were largely confined to March and partially offset by lower averages in the first two months of the quarter.The pharma industry is likely to report high-single-digit growth, as US revenues are expected to be subdued following the expiry of key products and pricing issues, which will be partly offset by steady growth in India and the rest of the world. Higher shipping costs and elevated input prices, given the petrochemical linkage, could pressure margins; however, with 3–5 months of inventory, disruptions in Q4FY26 should remain limited.

Hospitals with exposure to international patients may see a mild impact in Q4FY26 due to a slowdown in medical tourism from Bangladesh and West Asia. Nevertheless, strong domestic demand and ramp-up of new capacity additions should support robust growth overall. The impact of the ongoing war on the healthcare sector’s Q4FY26 earnings is expected to be modest but visible across subsegments. For banks, Q4FY26 earnings are expected to be mixed, supported by credit growth but weighed by weaker balance sheet and slippage. Elevated credit–deposit ratios may increase reliance on higher-cost borrowings, exerting pressure on funding costs, though the RBI’s 25 bps rate cut in December 2025 should partly offset this impact. Rising bond yields in Q4FY26 may reduce treasury income, while provisioning risk remains high from small unsecured loans.