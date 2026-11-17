India's top 50 firms posted their strongest profit growth in more than four years in the September quarter, driven by a broad-based ​recovery, estimates from six brokerages showed, strengthening the case for ​a return to equities.

Net profit for companies part of the benchmark Nifty 50 index ‌grew between 19 per cent and 27 per cent, with results broadly beating expectations, demonstrating greater resilience to cost pressures than investors had feared. Motilal Oswal called it a quarter of "earnings in full flight".

This, along with a revival in foreign inflows and easing oil concerns, has brought optimism back into the equity market. The Nifty has climbed 12.2 per cent so far in the December quarter, putting it on course for its strongest quarterly performance in six years.

Metals, oil and gas, banks, non-bank lenders and industrials did much of the heavy lifting, benefiting from higher commodity prices, stronger volumes, healthy credit growth and ‌robust order books.

Cyclicals "led the pack", BofA said. The brokerage, along with Morgan Stanley, identified metals, energy, utilities and industrials as generating the biggest upside to estimates.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), metals, oil and gas, and automobiles together accounted for 77 per cent of incremental profit growth, said Motilal Oswal.

Revenue growth kept pace with the strong earnings showing. PhillipCapital estimated Nifty revenue growth at 22 per cent, while Emkay put sales growth excluding financials at 24.6 per cent.

The stronger showing has ​prompted some analysts to nudge up earnings forecasts, though not dramatically. Motilal Oswal raised its fiscal 2027 ‌Nifty earnings per share estimate by 0.9 per cent and fiscal 2028 by 1.4 per cent, while Emkay kept its forecasts largely unchanged.

However, the recovery was not quite a rising tide ​lifting ‌all boats. Despite the resilience in corporate earnings, pockets of margin pressure persisted as higher raw-material, ‌energy, freight and logistics costs outpaced price increases in several sectors.

The strain was most visible in consumer-facing businesses, where pricing power was uneven, as well as cement, chemicals and ‌capital ​goods, where elevated ​fuel, commodity and project-input costs squeezed profitability.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's and Titan featured among notable positive surprises while Tata Motors, Eternal, Sun ‌Pharma and Bharti ​Airtel were among the key disappointments.