India is epicentre of EM outflows amid West Asia conflict, says Elara

Emerging markets (EMs) continued to see outflows, though the pace of selling eased. Global emerging market (GEM) funds recorded outflows of $730 million last week, compared with $2.7 billion in the previous week, taking cumulative outflows over the past three weeks to $3.7 billion.

Within EMs, India has emerged as the most impacted market. The country saw outflows of $970 million last week and $3.7 billion over the past three weeks, indicating sustained pressure on domestic equities.

On Friday, the benchmark Nifty fell 2.1 per cent, marking its fifth consecutive weekly decline — the longest since August 2025.

India-focused funds have also seen persistent redemptions, with outflows of $814 million last week following $2.4 billion over the previous two weeks. The report noted that while long-only flows had already been weak, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have now become the primary source of incremental selling, largely driven by US-domiciled investors.

In contrast, other Asian markets such as Taiwan and South Korea saw relatively smaller outflows, while China recorded inflows of $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, US equity funds saw outflows of $27 billion, reversing the previous week’s $50 billion inflows that were driven by hopes of de-escalation. The bulk of the selling was led by domestic investors, who pulled out $24 billion after committing $50 billion a week earlier. Foreign investors continued to pare exposure for a third consecutive week, with outflows of $3.5 billion.

Risk-off sentiment has also spilled over into commodities, including traditional safe havens. Gold funds saw outflows of $7 billion — the largest since October 2025 — suggesting forced unwinding rather than defensive allocation. Commodity equity funds recorded a record outflow of $4.7 billion.

Silver funds, however, bucked the trend with modest inflows of $480 million following a sharp drawdown in prices.

Elara noted that the current pattern of flows resembles mid-2021, when an initial sharp correction was followed by a phase of stabilisation before markets eventually peaked in March 2022.