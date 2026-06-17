India Market Strategy: PhillipCapital expects moderate FY27 returns
India Market Strategy: In event of an end to the West Asia war, equities seem to be favourably placed and macros should improve, says PhillipCapital in its June report.
Lakshya Gupta New Delhi
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Analysts at PhillipCapital believe that a deal breakthrough between US and Iran would be positive for Indian macros and all asset classes (equities, bonds, and currency) that were strained due to substantial inflationary pressures, a clouded demand environment, earnings risk, and foreign capital outflows. The brokerage firm in its India Strategy report said that the war extended a little longer than anticipated, largely denting Q1FY27 and FY27 growth momentum. PhillipCapital cautions that if the West-Asia war prolongs further and commodity prices remain elevated, Indian earnings and macros would be adversely impacted.
India Market StrategyPhillipCapital retained its stance of moderate equity returns from the Indian stock market in FY27. It advises investors to keep churning, and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy for generating alpha. The report states that even as India's long-term growth story remains intact, but is largely known and factored in. As a thematic investment the brokerage firm prefers large-mid cap stocks.
Portfolio shuffleThe brokerage firm said it slashed weights in IT (structural) followed by the highest reduction in capital goods (expensive). Marginal cut in banks, automobiles, defence, chemicals, pharma, EMS, logistics, gold & silver. On the other hand, it increased holdings in retail, power, NBFCs, insurance, oil & gas, aviation, and real estate.
Here's why PhillipCapital has 'moderate returns' expectation from Indian marketsPhillipCapital trimmed its India Gross Value Added (GVA) growth estimate for FY27 to 6.6-7.1 per cent from its earlier projection of 7.0-7.5 per cent, citing the prolonged West Asia conflict as a key drag on the economy. In its latest India Strategy thematic report, the brokerage retained its FY28 GVA estimate at 7.6 per cent, expressing cautious optimism that a resolution of the US-Iran conflict could gradually restore macroeconomic normalcy.
Spike in inflationThe West Asia conflict, which escalated following US-Israel military action against Iran in late February, caused significant disruptions to oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude surged to $118 per barrel on March 31, 2026, before easing to around $80 per barrel in recent days. The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose about 6 per cent from pre-conflict levels and 25 per cent year-on-year, the report indicated. The spike in energy prices fed sharply into domestic wholesale price inflation. WPI fuel inflation surged to 30.33 per cent year-on-year in May 2026, pushing overall WPI inflation to 9.68 per cent from 8.26 per cent in the previous month. Consumer price inflation (CPI), however, remained relatively contained at 3.9 per cent in May 2026, marginally below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4 per cent target. The RBI, in its recent monetary policy review, raised its FY27 inflation forecast by 50 basis points to 5.1 per cent and trimmed its GDP growth estimate by 30 basis points to 6.6 per cent. PhillipCapital expects the central bank to raise rates by 0-50 basis points during FY27, although a status quo outcome remains possible if commodity prices reverse. READ | Eternal, Sobha among 11 stocks FIIs cut stake for 8 quarters in a row
Rupee hits record lowOn the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated to a historic low of 96.8 per/$ in mid-May 2026, driven by foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows of nearly $23 billion during the March-May 2026. Among emerging-market peers, the Indian rupee depreciated 5 per cent since the start of the conflict. In comparison, Malaysia (4 per cent), Thailand (5 per cent) and Turkey (5 per cent), but less severe than Sri Lanka (8 per cent), Indonesia (7 per cent) and the Philippines (6 per cent). Taking cues from the recent RBI measures to attract foreign flows, PhillipCapital believes that the worst of the move in the Indian currency seems to be behind us.
FIIs vs DIIsThe report also highlighted a sharp divergence between foreign and domestic flows. Since September 2024, Indian equities have recorded ₹4.9 trillion in FPI outflows as global investors preferred AI-driven markets like the US. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested ₹13.6 trillion in the same period. PhillipCapital cautions that any slowdown in domestic equity inflows could pose a significant risk to Indian equities in the absence of returning global flows. Outstanding FPI investment in India is down by $32 billion from its FY25 peak, the report added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Indian stock market Market Outlook Investments Markets US Iran tensions Crude Oil Prices Rupee Mutual funds FIIs large-cap stocks Midcaps
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:28 AM IST