India not exciting FIIs; headwinds not fully priced in: Nitin Bhasin of Ambit

As markets enter the second half of the 2026–27 (FY27), Mumbai-based Nitin Bhasin, head of institutional equities at Ambit, told Puneet Wadhwa in an in-person interview in New Delhi that the days of foreign money chasing Indian equity with ‘animal spirits’ are over. The Nifty is unlikely to give more than 5-7 per cent return in the next 12 months, he added. Edited excerpts:

Where do you see the Nifty over the next 12 months?

Over the next 12 months, the Nifty is likely to remain within a fairly narrow range. Perhaps it can be plus or minus 5 per cent from the current levels. So keep your return expectations very moderate for Indian markets. Perhaps 0-5 per cent or 0-7 per cent is the kind of return you can make in the Nifty over the next year. Small-caps could perhaps deliver a similar number as an index, but this is a stock-pickers' market.

What kind of earnings growth are you expecting?

Around 12-13 per cent. It will be very difficult for India to grow at more than 12 per cent. For the Nifty 100, FY27 and FY28 earnings growth could be around 12-13 per cent. We are in the middle of the year and these estimates keep changing because of oil inputs and other factors. I am talking about growth excluding oil and gas.

I don't think we are going to hit mid-teens growth in India immediately. If we take the Nifty 200, earnings growth could be around 14-15 per cent. Multiples are very high right now. So perhaps market returns will be slightly lower than earnings growth. Let's say 12-13 per cent for the Nifty 200. The Nifty is unlikely to give you more than 5-7 per cent.

What are the key headwinds for the Indian markets, and to what extent are they pricing them in?

In terms of headwinds, we all know that the West Asia war and continued volatility in crude prices remain concerns. Then there are the “Trump tantrums”. The fourth factor is the continued oversupply of paper in India. These are the key issues.

Has the market priced in all of that? I don't think so. The market is pricing in some of these risks, but it is still behaving very buoyantly, particularly when it comes to mid- and small-caps. You cannot simply say that the Nifty is representative of the market anymore.

If you look at the Nifty over the past two years, it has delivered a negative return, closer to a 4-5 per cent CAGR. Small- and mid-caps, however, have recovered. Give us one week of weakness in the market and the picture could change again. But people are still putting money into IPOs, and they are getting subscribed.

A lot of IPOs are essentially promoter, PE or venture-capital exits, with little money going into the company for Greenfield or Brownfield expansion. Is that something the market is misreading?

No. I think we are a mature market now. This has not started today; it has been happening for three or four years. If you think about the last 20 years, the IPO market has moved from being about capex to debt pay-down, then to private-equity investor sell-downs and promoter sell-downs to reduce personal debt.

It has evolved further—from a promoter selling down to buy a house, to selling down to set up his own family office. In the last 12 months, there have been at least half a dozen IPO fund-raises and QIPs for acquisitions.

M&A is one of the riskiest bets in the world because, generally, M&A does not create that much value. But if the market is ready to give you money, it means there is an appetite for it.

The entire capital landscape in India has changed over the last seven or eight years. Venture money is now available in India, and many people are launching private-equity and venture funds. I think it is a sign of a maturing market that it is accepting exits by founding investors.

But yes, there is a concern that the money is coming through offers for sale by founding investors and promoters. Even the government is doing that. But you can say the government takes money from one hand and invests from the other through subsidies.

Is the mid- and small-cap rally reaching a bubble stage?

No. How do you define a bubble? A bubble has to be thought through from three aspects: valuation, lack of earnings and thematics. I think there are bubble-like situations in certain thematic areas and certain pockets. So, over the next six months, there will be pockets where bubbles may be forming. Today, it could be e-commerce or new-age companies where there is not enough clarity on the numbers and it is largely a story.

Over the next six to 12 months, do you think Indian equities will remain more of a domestic money-focused story, or could global money chase Indian equities?

I think those days of foreign money chasing Indian equity with ‘animal spirits’ are behind us. India was a loved market for global investors. I don't think we are going back to 21 per cent ownership of the Indian market by foreign investors. Those days are gone. It is a domestic market. Domestic flows will always dominate.

That said, global money will come through multiple avenues. Earlier, investors participated mainly through FDI and FPI. Now they have multiple avenues. India-dedicated funds can raise money from other ways. They can come through FDI. They can also come through venture capital because India is now building a very good startup ecosystem. Why do they have to participate only in the mature market through IPOs? The mature market is very expensive right now, and they cannot find reasonable stocks.

From an FII perspective, which five markets would you consider the key alternatives to India?

The US is becoming a very big market for them to go back to. That's the first. Second, investors are waking up to Japan. Over the last one or two years, because of the semiconductor value chain and other factors, Japan has attracted attention. Third, is Europe and the fourth, I would say resource-based emerging markets. That is, markets where the country is abundant in natural resources. So resource-based emerging economies could come back. The fifth is China. It is an over-beaten market right now, and Hong Kong is a proxy for China. Hong Kong is seeing a lot of IPOs. The negative sentiment towards China has been very high, so perhaps that pendulum could swing. But India will still be one of the bigger markets for foreign investors in the world.

So is India still unavoidable for foreign investors, but not necessarily among the most exciting markets?

Exactly. It is not that FIIs are not buying India. They are still buying businesses in India, but they are buying businesses that are scalable. Earlier, they were buying India. Now they are asking: what business is there to buy in India? So, India is not too exciting a market for FIIs right now. They are still buying, but they are also selling more India than they are buying, so there is a net sell position.