A need to reallocate from other regions rather than a wholesale change of heart on India has been the inflection point for Indian markets, said Alexander Redman, chief equity strategist at CLSA, at a media briefing in Mumbai on Monday. The firm had recently upgraded India to an ‘overweight’ rating, in line with multiple foreign brokers changing their stances on the market in the past few weeks. “You’ve got a foreign ownership level now that’s the lowest since 2010. And India is now the third largest underweight on average across 24 emerging markets (EMs) in dedicated EM funds. So it went from being very loved to being very unloved,” said Redman. “But in terms of rehabilitating India’s reputation, I think we have to focus on earnings,” he said. Redman highlighted several factors working in India’s favour, such as dollar-denominated earnings per share (EPS) climbing for the first time in two years, rupee weakness stabilising amid some peace in the Persian Gulf, and India’s ‘anti-AI trade’ label turning from a liability into an asset. Valuations, while still on the rich side, have moderated from their Q3FY24 levels, according to Redman’s notes. He also pointed out that prevailing macroeconomic conditions suggest the market is 26 per cent oversold, and dedicated emerging-market equity funds have considerable headroom to increase their exposure to India.