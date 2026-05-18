India's market cap surges to ₹463 trn as investor base widens: Sebi chief

India’s securities market has grown at an unprecedented pace over the past decade, with the country’s market capitalisation soaring nearly fivefold — from ₹95 trillion in FY16 to about ₹463 trillion by April 2026 — and the securities ecosystem drawing in more than three times the number of investors in the last five years, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Speaking at an event organised by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) here on Monday, Pandey said the nation’s financial markets have evolved from a niche investment avenue into a powerful engine of economic growth, capital formation, and household wealth creation. "The corporate bond market has expanded from ₹20 trillion to about ₹59 trillion. Retail participation has surged. We have around 145 million unique investors, compared to just 38 million in FY19," he said.

The SEBI chief said the securities market has emerged as one of the most efficient channels for mobilising household savings into productive investments. The capital markets now complement traditional financing avenues such as banks, government support, and internal accruals, while offering a diversified range of instruments, including equity, debt, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts, and municipal bonds.

Emphasising the scale of transformation in the country’s financial markets, Pandey said the corporate bond market has expanded from ₹20 trillion in FY16 to about ₹59 trillion in FY26. "India’s primary market activity has also remained robust, with 366 initial public offerings (IPOs) during FY26 collectively raising around ₹1.9 trillion. Overall, approximately ₹13.6 trillion was mobilised through equity and debt markets during the last financial year," he said.

One of the strongest indicators of market democratisation, he said, has been the rapid increase in retail participation. India now has nearly 145 million unique investors compared to just 38 million in FY19. The rise in participation has been accompanied by unprecedented growth in the mutual fund industry, whose assets under management have increased from ₹12 trillion in FY16 to nearly ₹82 trillion by the end of April 2026.

SIPs have emerged as a key driver of retail participation. Monthly SIP inflows have risen sharply from around ₹3,000 crore in April 2016 to over ₹31,000 crore in April 2026. This, Pandey said, demonstrates that an increasing number of Indians are embracing disciplined, long-term investing as a pathway to wealth creation.

Despite this impressive growth, Pandey cautioned that market participation remains far from universal. Referring to SEBI’s Investor Survey 2025, he said while 63 per cent of Indian households are aware of securities market products, only 9.5 per cent actually invest. Urban participation stands at around 15 per cent, while rural participation is only 6 per cent. “Not just growth, we must focus on inclusive growth,” he said, stressing the need to bring more households into formal investment channels.

Speaking on alternative financing mechanisms, Pandey underlined the growing importance of municipal bonds in funding urban infrastructure. He said 22 urban local bodies across India have collectively raised more than ₹4,500 crore through 31 municipal bond issuances as of FY26. Though still evolving in India, he said municipal bonds could become a major source of long-term financing for urban development, including in Odisha.

On investor protection, the SEBI chairman said the regulator has introduced multiple technology-driven safeguards to make investing safer and more transparent. He said SEBI has also strengthened surveillance of digital platforms to curb misleading financial content, fake investment apps, impersonation frauds, and unregulated advice spread through social media.

Referring to Odisha’s growing participation in India’s financial markets, Pandey said the number of investors from the state has increased more than tenfold over the past decade — from around 2.5 lakh in FY15 to 28.5 lakh in FY26. He said the state now has around 15 lakh unique mutual fund investors holding nearly 59 lakh folios with assets worth about ₹71,000 crore as of FY26.

"Odisha is poised to become an important participant in India’s financial growth story. SEBI will soon open an office in the state to deepen market outreach and investor engagement," he added.

Venkat Chalasani, chief executive of AMFI, said the next phase of growth for the mutual fund industry will be driven by deeper participation from emerging India. "Disciplined investment through SIPs and financial inclusion are enabling more households to participate in India’s long-term growth story. AMFI is committed to strengthening investor awareness and promoting informed financial participation across the country," he said.