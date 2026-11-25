By Pratigya Vajpayee

India’s biggest pension funds are directing more of their inflows to government bonds as they near a regulatory threshold on equity investments, just as local stocks rebound from a bruising selloff.

UTI Pension Fund is directing half of its incremental investments into government bonds, compared with none last year. SBI Pension Funds says stocks will account for only a quarter of its new investments, down from about 60% in the three months through June. The two money managers account for 58% of the nation’s $193 billion in retirement assets.

That marks a shift from the industry-wide trend that followed a rule change last year allowing funds managing government-backed pension programs to hold more stocks. Those allocations are now near their limit with India’s benchmark NSE Nifty Index rallying about 14% from an October low, prompting pension managers to pivot to bonds.

“I would not see too much of overall funds moving into equity going forward,” said Sandeep Pandey, chief investment officer at SBI Pension Funds.

A pickup in bond demand from pension funds, which have traditionally been major long-term buyers of sovereign notes, would provide support to India’s debt market at a time when global yields are rising and the federal and state governments are borrowing a record amount. A flood of supply and weak demand have driven India’s 10-year government bond yield over 60 basis points higher this year.

Only 23% of the new investments have gone into government bonds this year as of October, compared with 55% in the fiscal year that ended March 2025, according to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority data complied by Bloomberg.

Investments under India’s so-called National Pension System, which started over two decades ago, are organized into four buckets: equities, corporate bonds, government bonds and alternative investment funds. In March 2025, the pension regulator raised the proportion of assets that pension funds are allowed to hold in equities to 25% from 15% in order to boost diversification.

Pension managers had largely completed that shift by February but a market selloff after the the US-Iran war pushed equities below their target portfolio weights, giving them room to buy more shares at cheaper valuations. That space is now shrinking again as stocks rebound, lifting the weight of equities in pension programs closer to their target levels.

“Equity allocation is going to be more in proportion to the overall share of equity in my total portfolio,” Pandey said.