India's pharma, healthcare deal volumes rise 23% in Q3 2026: Report

India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector recorded 87 transactions valued at $4.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026 (July-September period), according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

This was a 23 per cent rise in volumes and a 69 per cent drop in value compared to Q2 2026 (April-June), which saw 65 deals in the sector worth $13.9 billion.

The drop in deal value was attributable to the $11.75 billion Sun Pharma-Organon transaction in Q2 2026, rather than a slowdown in underlying activity.

Of the $4.3 billion in deals recorded this quarter, private deals, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) activity, accounted for around $2.3 billion across 81 transactions in the third quarter.

While M&A activity in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector saw a marginal 6 per cent rise in volume compared with the previous quarter, the PE landscape recorded a 69 per cent rise in volume.

Public market fundraising also strengthened during the quarter, with four initial public offerings (IPOs) raising $1.27 billion and two qualified institutional placements (QIPs) raising $162 million.

“The quarter reflected a market characterised by broader transaction activity but continued concentration of capital in a limited number of large deals,” the report stated.

The average deal size declined to $13.5 million from approximately $42 million in Q2, excluding the Sun Pharma-Organon transaction, reflecting a shift towards smaller, targeted acquisitions.

“Pharma and biotechnology recorded 11 M&A deals, with activity focused on brands, intellectual property, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), sterile manufacturing and biologics capabilities,” GT Bharat said.

The report added that Novartis India’s $132 million acquisition of Pfizer’s Minipress trademarks and related intellectual property was the quarter’s largest M&A transaction.

On the other hand, diagnostics also recorded increased consolidation, with six deals in Q3, compared with three in Q2, as established operators expanded their laboratory and imaging networks.

The report added that deal activity also remained focused on healthtech, wellness and pharma services, with a clear preference for early- and mid-stage investments.

“As healthcare needs evolve, businesses that combine scale with specialised capabilities will remain important to the sector’s growth,” said Bhanu Prakash Kalmath S J, partner and healthcare industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.