India's portfolio rejig: How the country is losing its crown in EM basket

Global fund managers crowded into the domestic markets, drawn by a rare combination of macro stability, earnings visibility, and strong domestic liquidity. At a time when China was grappling with a property crisis and much of the developing world was recovering unevenly from the pandemic, India was widely seen as the only game in town.

That consensus has unravelled surprisingly swiftly.

In recent weeks, a string of global brokerages – including Goldman Sachs, Nomura, HSBC, UBS, and JPMorgan – have downgraded Indian equities in their emerging market portfolios. The concerns converge around a common theme: Deteriorating macro conditions amid rising energy prices, weakening earnings visibility and, crucially, more attractive opportunities in other EMs.

Thanks to the cushion provided by resilient domestic flows, these downgrades may have limited immediate impact. However, India’s slipping position in global portfolios carries broader implications. Over the medium term, it could temper foreign capital inflows and prolong the country’s underperformance relative to EM peers.

The trend is already visible. On a year-to-date basis, South Korea and Taiwan have rallied more than 50 per cent and 30 per cent, while Indian markets have declined 8 per cent. This stretches India’s stark underperformance since September 2024, when the domestic markets peaked.

Why it matters

To understand the significance of these downgrades, it is essential to look at how global capital is allocated.

Trillions of dollars—spanning pension funds, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds—are benchmarked to indices such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index, and the FTSE Emerging Index. These account for a significant portion of foreign flows coming into India. Within these benchmarks, countries are assigned weights based on free-float market capitalisation by the index provider.

Active managers position portfolios relative to these weights based on their assessment of each country’s prospects. As a result, even a modest shift – from overweight to neutral or underweight – can trigger millions of dollars in incremental selling.

That repricing has been underway since late 2024. Foreign portfolio investors have pulled over Rs 10 trillion from Indian equities. Domestic institutional investors have injected Rs 12.5 trillion during this period, helping cushion the blow from overseas selloff. At the same time, capital has rotated towards other EMs – notably Taiwan, South Korea and Brazil.

More importantly, the consequences extend beyond current outflows. Even when broader EM inflows resume, India may receive less than its benchmark share, as capital gravitates towards markets offering better growth-adjusted returns. In other words, the challenge is no longer just about outflows, but also about missing out on inflows.

The latest monthly data underscores this divergence. In April, Taiwan attracted roughly $12 billion of inflows, while South Korea and Brazil each saw over $2 billion. India, in contrast, recorded outflows of over $3.5 billion.

Out of favour

The immediate trigger for the recent downgrades by foreign brokerages has been the surge in energy prices, driven by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

For India—one of the world’s largest energy importers—the spike in Brent crude prices from below $70 a barrel before the Iran war to above $110 at present—represents a direct macro shock. Higher oil prices feed into inflation, widen the current account deficit, weaken the currency, and compress corporate margins.

Higher-for-longer energy prices lead to a deteriorating macro mix for India, Goldman Sachs said in a March note, while lowering its 12-month Nifty 50 target to 25,900 from 29,300. The 50-share blue chip index is currently at 24,000.

The firm has also cut its 2026 GDP growth forecast by 1.1 percentage points to 5.9 per cent, while raising its inflation outlook and projecting a wider current account deficit and a weaker rupee.

HSBC echoes similar concerns. “We expect consensus earnings forecasts to be revised down in the coming months… India looks less attractive than its North East Asian peers in the current macro environment,” wrote Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy - Asia Pacific, HSBC, in an April 23 note.

At the same time, the current global backdrop – marked by elevated commodity prices and an AI-driven investment cycle – is favouring specific segments of the EM universe.

Commodity exporters such as Brazil benefit directly from higher prices – its market has rallied nearly 20 per cent so far this year. Technology-heavy markets such as Taiwan and South Korea sit at the centre of the global semiconductor and AI supply chain. These markets are currently the most-favoured in the EM pack.

By contrast, India, seen as the most vulnerable to rising input costs and inflation pressures, has dropped in the pecking order.

The AI divide & valuation puzzle

Global capital is increasingly flowing towards markets leveraged to the artificial intelligence cycle, such as Taiwan and South Korea in Asia.

India, by contrast, is seen as what Nomura calls an “AI have-not.”

Nomura has cut its December 2026 Nifty target to 24,900, citing risks to earnings growth and India’s valuation premium. Bernstein has also flagged concerns, warning that India risks becoming a user of these technologies without capturing a commensurate share of the upside.

Despite these headwinds, Indian equities continue to command a premium over most EMs.

At its peak in 2024, this premium was extreme, with Indian equities trading at nearly double the valuation of global peers. While the gap has narrowed, it remains elevated.

The relative valuation gap still stands at around 65 per cent—well above South Korea, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa.

“South Korea is expected to deliver about 180 per cent earnings growth at around 7x P/E. Taiwan offers about 35 per cent growth at 18x. China delivers about 14 per cent at 11x. India, by contrast, offers 8–14 per cent growth but trades at ~19x,” said Amish Shah, head of India Research, BofA Securities.

From a global allocator’s perspective, India remains expensive.

Prospects of change

Despite the recent downgrades, most global brokerages remain constructive on India’s long-term structural story—anchored in demographics, domestic demand, and improving infrastructure.

“While India’s structural growth story remains strong, multiple idiosyncratic factors have made other EM markets more attractive on a risk-reward basis,” Rajiv Batra, head of Asia and co-head of global emerging markets equity strategy at JPMorgan said in a note on April 24.

So what could restore India’s appeal?

First, a sustained moderation in energy prices would ease inflationary pressures, stabilise the currency, and create room for monetary easing, supporting both consumption and earnings.

Second, a revival in earnings growth: Brokerages are clear that future returns are likely to be earnings-led rather than driven by valuation expansion.

“Simply put—earnings. We don’t see any valuation-led upside from here,” said Shah of BofA.

Third, structural progress: Deeper integration into global supply chains, a stronger manufacturing base, and greater investment in technology and innovation could help reposition India within the evolving EM landscape.

Some analysts also point to the possibility of a cyclical shift. A cooling of the AI-driven rally could eventually trigger a rotation back toward markets like India.