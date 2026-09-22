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Home / Markets / News / India's prospects bright but tax rules a worry: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

India's prospects bright but tax rules a worry: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said India has strong long-term prospects but inconsistent tax rules, regulation and policy uncertainty continue to concern foreign investors

Mumbai, Mumbai skyline

Foreign investors have long raised concerns about India’s high and inconsistently applied taxes, including policies they say are not aligned with global norms | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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By Anup Roy
 
Global investors remain broadly positive about India’s prospects, though inconsistent application of tax rules remains a concern, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an interview.
 
“Most investors probably have very positive views on long-term investment in India, but they worry about the inconsistent application of taxes,” Dimon said in an interview with The Economic Times newspaper on Tuesday. “I get a lot of complaints from companies about paying more tax on a deal than they expected.”
 
Foreign investors have long raised concerns about India’s high and inconsistently applied taxes, including policies they say are not aligned with global norms. Addressing some of those concerns, the government in June scrapped taxes on foreign investment in government securities and eased restrictions on overseas holdings of some bonds.
 
 
India attracted a record of nearly $100 billion in foreign direct investment in the financial year ended March. But net investment was only about $7 billion after foreign investors cashed out some of their earlier investments and Indian companies invested more abroad.  

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“Foreign companies often have a hard time competing here because they’re not allowed to. As a result, India attracts less foreign direct investment,” Dimon said. “Competition is good for India. Sometimes local companies use regulations to block competition, and the governments shouldn’t allow that. I think it’s bad for all Indian citizens.”
 
Asked whether foreign investor enthusiasm for India had cooled as money flows toward artificial intelligence or because of domestic structural issues, Dimon said investment decisions were being shaped by a mix of factors, including AI, geopolitics and trade uncertainty, while concerns about taxes and inconsistent application of rules were also weighing on investors.
 
Foreign investors have pulled about $25 billion from Indian stocks so far this year.
 
Dimon, however, was bullish on India’s economy, which expanded at near-8% pace last quarter.
 
“I think it’s got great prospects. It’s done a lot of things over the years that have made the economy better,” he added.
 
There is still room for improvement, particularly around regulation, consistent taxation and policy certainty, Dimon said. India also has considerable scope to deepen its capital markets, he added.  

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Topics : JPMorgan Chase & Co JPMorgan

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:26 AM IST