Data from the Reserve Bank of India’s balance of payments shows that software services exports rose 12.8 per cent to $203.7 billion in FY26, from $180.6 billion a year earlier. In contrast, the combined revenue of the 10 largest listed IT services companies grew just 3.6 per cent to $93.3 billion (₹8.24 trillion), from $90.1 billion (₹7.62 trillion) in FY25.

The divergence is also evident over a longer period. Software services exports grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3 per cent in five years through FY26, compared with 7.4 per cent growth in the combined consolidated net sales of the 10 companies in the Business Standard sample. While India’s software exports more than doubled from $100 billion in FY21, the companies’ combined revenues increased by just 43 per cent.

According to data from Nasscom, India’s overall technology exports, including IT services, grew to $264.4 billion in FY26, from $233.3 billion in FY25.

The analysis covers the annual consolidated net sales of the 10 largest listed IT services companies: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, Mphasis and Firstsource Solutions. Historical figures for Satyam Computers and Mindtree have been included in analysis, following their respective mergers into Tech Mahindra (2013) and L&T Information Technology (2022; now LTIMindtree).

The companies’ net sales provide a reasonable proxy for their export and foreign exchange earnings. Foreign exchange revenues accounted for 95.5 per cent of their combined standalone net sales in FY26, up from 93.6 per cent in FY25 and 94.8 per cent in FY21. Standalone figures have been used for this comparison because the companies disclose foreign exchange revenue data only on that basis.

Together, the 10 companies reported foreign exchange revenues of $67.3 billion in FY26, equivalent to 33 per cent of India’s total software services exports. This was the lowest proportion in at least 21 years.

For the dollar conversion of the companies’ reported rupee net sales, the analysis uses the RBI’s average US dollar-rupee exchange rate for each financial year.

The historical data shows that the listed IT services companies generally grew faster than India’s software exports until FY18. Their combined share of exports rose from 45.5 per cent in FY06 to 58.8 per cent in FY14 and peaked at 71.9 per cent in FY18. Since then, however, they have consistently underperformed the broader export sector, with the gap widening in the post-Covid pandemic years as overall software services exports expanded at double-digit rates between FY21 and FY26.

Between FY06 and FY18, the 10 companies’ combined revenues grew at a CAGR of 14.7 per cent, from $10.7 billion to $55.6 billion. Over the same period, India’s software services exports increased at a more modest CAGR of 10.4 per cent, from $23.6 billion to $77.3 billion.

One possible explanation for the divergence is the rapid expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) set up by multinational companies in India. These centres, which increasingly undertake technology, software development and other high-value functions, may be capturing a growing share of work that would otherwise have gone to independent IT services providers.