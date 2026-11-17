India's valuation premium over emerging markets (EM) remains elevated, even as the country's growth outlook faces headwinds from high crude oil prices and tighter monetary policy, according to analysts at UBS.

However, a potential slowdown in artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure and a moderation in oil prices, possibly triggered by changes in the US political landscape, could ease macroeconomic pressures and improve the outlook for Indian equities, wrote Tanvee Gupta Jain and Adarsh Agarwal of UBS in a November 11 report.

ALSO READ: India deserves re-rating; Sensex may hit 95,000 by Dec 2027: Morgan Stanley According to UBS, Indian equities are currently trading at a 72 per cent premium to the broader EM universe, based on index-weighted consensus earnings estimates. This compares with the 10-year average premium of 58 per cent.

The relatively expensive valuations come at a time when India's earnings growth outlook is also trailing that of its emerging market peers. Consensus estimates, according to the UBS report, suggest that EMs are expected to clock earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23.5 per cent over 2027 and 2028, compared with 18.3 per cent for India.

The valuation gap could remain a constraint on India's relative performance unless earnings growth improves or global developments turn more favourable, analysts believe. A slowdown in AI-related capital expenditure or a decline in crude oil prices, potentially following changes in the US political landscape, could help reduce some of the macroeconomic headwinds facing Indian markets, UBS said.

Globally, however, UBS remains constructive on US equities and expects the S&P 500 to climb around 20 per cent to 8,900 by the fourth quarter of 2027 (Q4-2027), supported by an estimated 18 per cent year-on-year growth in corporate earnings in 2027. Technology and AI-related companies are expected to remain the principal drivers of this earnings expansion, it said.

Global growth

UBS expects global economic growth to accelerate to 3.5 per cent in 2027, although this outlook is contingent on the continuation of the AI investment boom and some resolution of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

For India, the brokerage expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to moderate towards its long-term trend of 7 per cent in FY28 before recovering to 7.2 per cent in FY29.

A gradual normalisation of energy supply chains and lower crude oil prices should provide some relief to the domestic economy. UBS expects Brent crude to decline from levels above $100 per barrel (bbl) seen so far in FY27 to an average of $80/bbl in FY28. Lower energy prices could ease input cost pressures for businesses and support domestic consumption, it believes.

However, the delayed impact of a strong El Niño event on agricultural output and rural incomes could weigh on economic activity, posing another challenge to the growth outlook.

ALSO READ: Higher money growth does not translate into higher inflation in India UBS cautioned that risks to its GDP projections remain tilted to the downside. If crude oil prices remain around $100 per barrel through FY28 and global bond yields stay elevated for longer, India's real GDP growth could be 40 basis points lower than its baseline estimate, at 6.6 per cent.

Monetary policy is another area of concern. UBS expects cumulative rate hikes of 75 basis points during the current cycle, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent by the end of FY27. Higher borrowing costs, alongside elevated energy prices and slower earnings growth, could weigh on the domestic investment and consumption outlook, it cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embarked on a rate-tightening cycle, raising the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent in October and shifting its policy stance from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening'.