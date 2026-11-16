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Home / Markets / News / India to benefit from unwinding of AI trade, says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

India to benefit from unwinding of AI trade, says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

India has largely been sidelined during the AI investment boom of the past two years, and its stock market has performed accordingly

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

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By Anup Roy
 
India’s markets stand to benefit from an artificial intelligence-led correction in global equities and an easing of global oil prices, the government’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said, in what would be a reversal of the first nine months of the year.
 
“India’s status as a non-AI play is definitely weighing positively on the Indian market sentiment and also drawing in foreign institutional investors in the near term,” Nageswaran told the Indian Express newspaper in an interview published Monday.
 
India has largely been sidelined during the AI investment boom of the past two years, and its stock market has performed accordingly, suggesting it will be well placed should investors pull back from markets that attracted a lot of technology-related investment. 
 
 
India “would benefit if such a backlash were to occur in the AI financial ecosystem,” Nageswaran said, adding that “from the Indian perspective, it is net positive.” 

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The unwinding of the AI trade has helped Indian stocks outperform, with the MSCI India gauge rebounding 11% from a six-month low in October, adding more than $400 billion in value and almost erasing this year’s losses. Overseas investors have bought a net $8.5 billion of Indian shares so far in November, reducing year-to-date outflows to about $22 billion.
 
Indian markets have also been buoyed by oil prices falling below $100 a barrel, providing relief to oil-marketing companies and consumers as pump prices remain unchanged.
 
“The reason for optimism comes from oil companies doing well from June to August,” Nageswaran said, adding that high energy prices have so far not significantly hurt consumers’ disposable incomes or purchasing power.  

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Topics : Indian stock market india market stock markets Chief Economic Advisor CEA

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 10:48 AM IST