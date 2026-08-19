India to enter blue bond market: What are they and who is issuing them?

India is preparing to enter the blue bond market, with Sagarmala Finance Corporation and Vadodara Municipal Corporation planning bond issues worth a combined ₹1,200 crore. The proposed bonds will fund maritime and water infrastructure and could open a new avenue for financing India's blue economy.

While Sagarmala Finance is considering an issue of up to ₹1,000 crore, Vadodara Municipal Corporation is seeking approvals for a ₹200-crore issue. Sagarmala could tentatively come to market in the last week of September, while Vadodara is still awaiting clearances.

What is a blue bond?

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a blue bond is a debt instrument where the money raised is earmarked for projects that support oceans, marine ecosystems, water management or the wider sustainable blue economy.

A blue bond works much like a green bond. Investors lend money to the issuer and earn interest, with the principal repaid at maturity. The key difference is that the proceeds are tied to specified water and ocean-related projects like sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, marine conservation, coastal resilience, pollution control, sustainable ports and waterways, water security and marine renewable energy.

According to Sustainable Capital Research Foundation (SCRF), because investors are putting money into the bond partly on the basis of its environmental purpose, the issuer has to provide greater transparency on how that money will be used, and what environmental impact the projects are expected to have.

The UN Global Compact says the blue economy is worth about $3 trillion a year and supports the livelihoods of around 3 billion people globally. Yet SDG 14, or Life Below Water, remains among the least-funded of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, it says.

Why is India entering the market now?

India has already built a sizeable sustainable debt market around green bonds, but has not yet had a dedicated domestic blue bond issue. By the end of 2024, India had issued $55.9 billion of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked debt, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative and MUFG. Green debt accounted for 83 per cent of the total.

According to SCRF research, India's blue economy is estimated to contribute around 4.1 per cent of GDP, while about 95 per cent of the country's trade by volume moves through maritime routes. India has a 7,517-km coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone of about 2.2 million sq km, according to NITI Aayog's 2025 strategy on deep-sea and offshore fisheries.

The country is also seeking to raise the maritime sector's contribution to GDP from about 4 per cent to 12 per cent by 2047. That will require substantial investment in ports, shipping, waterways, shipbuilding and related infrastructure. A 2025 white paper by the Ministry of Earth Sciences listed blue bonds, blended finance, sovereign guarantees and public-private partnerships among the potential sources of capital.

A blue bond can potentially bring investors with sustainability mandates into this financing pool.

Who is raising the money?

Sagarmala Finance Corporation

Sagarmala Finance Corporation, the government's maritime-focused financing institution, is considering a ₹1,000-crore blue bond issue. The lender finances areas including last-mile port connectivity, shipbuilding, inland waterways and coastal road networks.

According to SCRF, the proposed 10-year bond also makes sense from a balance-sheet perspective. SMFCL lends for an average of about 12 years, but its own borrowings have an average tenure of just 3.5 years. A longer-term bond would help bridge that gap by giving the lender funding that is closer in duration to the loans it provides.

SMFCL has an AA+ rating from CARE and India Ratings.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation

Vadodara Municipal Corporation is separately seeking approvals for a ₹200-crore blue bond. The proceeds are expected to fund a pump house, water treatment plant and clear-water reservoir. The proposed bonds have been assigned an AA+ rating by India Ratings.

Vadodara's proposal is significant because it brings blue finance into India's municipal bond market. It also shows that blue bonds need not be restricted to marine projects. Water treatment and urban water infrastructure can also fit within the broader sustainable-water financing theme.

How big is the global market?

Seychelles issued the world's first sovereign blue bond in 2018 with support from the World Bank. The Global cumulative issuance reached $15.25 billion by mid-2025, more than doubling year-on-year, according to World Bank data. However, Blue bonds account for only around 0.24 per cent of the broader sustainable bond market. The market is projected to reach $70 billion by 2030.

According to UN Global Compact, the blue bond opportunity at the moment is at a stage similar to where green bonds were about a decade ago. The global green bond market has already crossed $1 trillion in cumulative issuance.