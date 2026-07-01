India's top companies are no longer driving the market: What comes next?

India’s stock market has long been powered by a familiar set of winners: private banks, IT services exporters, large conglomerates and a handful of consumer leaders. These companies benefited from formalisation, outsourcing, infrastructure spending and rising household incomes, helping pull benchmark indices higher for years.

That model may now be changing. Recent Bloomberg data show India has become one of the few major markets where the largest companies are losing share in overall market capitalisation rather than gaining it. The top 10 companies in India now account for about 19 per cent of total market capitalisation, down from 22 per cent a year ago.

The shift stands in contrast to markets such as Taiwan and South Korea, where AI-linked companies have become even more dominant and lifted entire benchmarks. Taiwan’s top 10 companies now account for 56 per cent of market capitalisation, up from 49 per cent a year ago, while South Korea’s top 10 make up about 65 per cent of the market.

That raises a larger question: if India’s traditional market leaders are no longer pulling the index gains, what comes next?

Broadening market or fading leadership?

Experts say the answer is not straightforward. Tarun Singh, managing director and founder at Highbrow Securities, told Business Standard that both interpretations can be true at the same time.

“A declining market-cap share among the largest companies can mean the market is broadening, more companies participating in returns, more sectors earning investor attention. That is structurally healthy. But it can also reflect relative fatigue in banks, IT services, and conglomerates, where earnings growth is normalizing and the market is quietly looking for fresher engines,” he said.

He said the key question is whether earnings are genuinely shifting across sectors or whether investors are simply rotating valuations without deeper changes in fundamentals.

Others see the trend as a sign of market maturity.

Rajeev Sharan, head of research at Brickwork Ratings, told Business Standard that the decline should be viewed more as evidence of market broadening than weakening momentum at the top.

“Traditional heavyweights such as energy, financials, and IT services continue to grow steadily but are not capturing the valuation surge seen in global AI-linked mega-caps," Sharan said.

According to him, manufacturing, financialisation and mid-cap innovators are contributing to a healthier market structure where gains are spread across a wider base of companies.

Market behaviour also appears to support that shift.

Kashyap Javeri, fund manager and head of research at Emkay Investment Managers, said the changing composition of indices suggests older leaders have already begun losing influence.

Within six to eight quarters, IT’s share in the Nifty 100 index has fallen into single digits, while BFSI’s weight has dropped to 32 per cent, down 6-7 percentage points from its peak, he said.

“The market breadth is clearly broadening as reflected in many sectoral indices hitting their all-time high in last 1-5 months vs Nifty 100 is yet to cross it’s all-time high that was hit 1.75 years ago," Javeri told Business Standard.

Gaurav Garg, research analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, warned that broadening alone is not enough. “The old engines -- Reliance, the large private banks, the IT majors -- have stalled, and the next tier of earnings leaders hasn't yet grown large enough to replace them at the top by market cap," Garg told Business Standard.

Where could the next market leaders come from?

If India’s old leadership cycle is slowing, experts believe the next decade may look very different.

Sharan sees banking and financial services, consumer businesses, capital goods, renewables and digital infrastructure emerging as future leaders. He pointed to rising household incomes, formalisation, public and private capex, energy transition and digital adoption as the major structural drivers.

Manufacturing-linked sectors may also gain weight as India integrates deeper into global supply chains.

Javeri highlighted discretionary consumption, pharma CDMO, electronics manufacturing services, aerospace components and power investments as themes likely to define the next cycle.

Singh added that industrials, healthcare, pharma services, consumer businesses and parts of the digital economy remain strong candidates. “Investors who can identify which themes are moving from narrative to earnings will have a meaningful edge over those chasing the broader story," he said.

Garg pointed to defence, capital goods, power infrastructure and electronics manufacturing as sectors benefiting directly from policy support and public investment.

Still, he cautioned that many of these sectors already trade at premium valuations.

Does India need its own AI champion?

Unlike Taiwan or South Korea, India does not yet have a dominant AI or semiconductor company driving benchmark returns. But experts do not see that as a necessary weakness.

“India does not necessarily need one national tech champion to deliver strong market returns,” said Sharan.

He added that India’s strength lies in a diversified model built on financials, manufacturing, healthcare, industrials and digital infrastructure.

Tarun Singh agreed but added that diversification and technological depth are different ideas. “India can deliver strong market performance without a single technology champion, a diversified model across industrials, healthcare, and consumer businesses can compound well," he said.

However, he added that Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance created a level of global positioning that broad participation alone cannot replicate.

Javeri pointed out that India has historically entered industries later but eventually built scale. He cited semiconductors and electronics manufacturing as areas where India has only recently begun investing but could gain meaningful global share over time.

How will investors know when leadership has truly changed?

Experts say investors should focus less on market value and more on where profits are being created.

Sharan said three indicators matter most: earnings breadth, relative performance and balance-sheet quality. “Relative strength matters too: if cyclicals, capital goods, manufacturing, and domestic-demand sectors keep outperforming index heavyweights, that signals rotation is underway," he said.

Tarun Singh said market-cap share alone can mislead: “The real signal is earnings share, whether new sectors are consistently taking a larger proportion of aggregate corporate profits, not just aggregate market value."

Free cash flow, capex deployment and returns on invested capital should also be tracked.

India may not be losing momentum -- leadership may simply be broadening beyond a handful of giants. The next phase of returns could depend less on one dominant company and more on whether new sectors can sustain earnings growth at scale.