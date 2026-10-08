India-US bond yield spread stays near 22-year low despite RBI rate hike
Faster rise in US Treasury yields is narrowing the gap, potentially deterring foreign investors and keeping the rupee under pressure
Krishna Kant Mumbai
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The latest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following a rise in interest rates in the world's major economies, has done little to reverse the long-term trend of a steady decline in the spread between the India 10-year government bond and the US 10-year government bond. The yield spread between Indian and the US 10-year treasuries stayed near a 22-year low of 1.94 per cent, or 194 basis points (bps), on Thursday despite a 25 bps policy rate hike by the RBI to 5.5 per cent on Wednesday.