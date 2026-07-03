India VIX falls 5% on Fri to pre- West Asia war levels; down 60% from high
India VIX dropped to a 4-month low as fears of the geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran subsided leading to a rebound in global and Indian stock markets, says Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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India VIX, the Volatility index, slipped 5.2 per cent to a low of 11.65 in Friday's intra-day trade. In the process, the index was quoting below the 12-mark, and at pre- West Asia war levels after a gap of more than four months. India VIX last quoted below the 12-mark on February 27, 2026 - a day before the West Asia crisis broke out. Following this, India VIX - also called the fear index - zoomed to a high of 28.9 on March 30, as volatility gripped the market amid the US-Iran war. India VIX, the volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically declines when market volatility is expected to decrease, indicating lesser uncertainty or risk in the near future and vice versa. "While the fear of the geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have subsided leading to a rebound in Global and Indian Markets, the fear Index India VIX has also broken 12 levels on the downside and has collapsed to a 4-month low," says Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. The market volatility has been on a decline since mid-June, as US-Iran talks to end the war began, with a formal Peace agreement signed on June 17.
At current levels, India VIX is down as much as 60 per cent from its peak in March 2026. On Friday, the index touched a high of 12.29, and a low of 11.65. At 13:25 AM, India VIX quoted around 11.89, down 3.3 per cent. The index, however, is up 26.5 per cent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.5 per cent at 24,300 levels on Friday. Key reasons here Shah expect the India VIX to further continue its weakness, and decline up to 10.5 levels in the coming trading sessions. The expected fall he says, implies further stability in Nifty going forward. As for the Nifty Levels, Shah sees 24,150-24,200 now acting as a stronger base. On the upside, the analyst expects the Nifty to continue its positive momentum up to 24,550-24,600 levels. ALSO READ: Hitachi Energy, CG Power, GE Vernova, Thermax tank up to 10%; here's why Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : India VIX Volatility Index Market volatility NSE Nifty Nifty 50 stock market trading Markets News Market trends US Iran tensions
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 1:47 PM IST