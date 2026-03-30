India VIX jumps 6% as West Asia jitters grip D-Street; up 100% since Feb 27

Indian stock market volatility surged 6.2 per cent on Monday, as the West Asia conflict entered its fifth week. At 10:33 AM, India VIX was up 6.22 per cent to 28.47. Since February 27, 2025, when the war began, India VIX has spiked over 100 per cent.

The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index traded 976 points or 1.33 per cent lower at 72,607.02. Likewise, the Nifty index tumbled 264.9 points or 1.16 per cent to 22,554.7.

The selling pressure on the bourses came after Yemen’s Houthi movement said Saturday it had fired missiles at Israel, marking its first direct involvement in the US- and Israeli-led war against Iran.

In a post on X, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at what it described as sensitive Israeli military sites, in support of Iran and allied Hezbollah forces in Lebanon. The strike signals a further escalation in a conflict that began with US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets on February 28. Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude oil gaining 2.56 per cent at $115.45 per barrel.

“With the conflict in West Asia entering the fifth week, there are signs of escalation of the war with the Houthis joining the conflict and the US sending additional troops to reinforce the attack. The Goldilocks macro scenario, which India had before the war, has almost disappeared thanks to the war. Instead of high gross domestic product ( GDP ) growth, low inflation, moderate fiscal and current account deficits, and expectations of higher corporate earnings growth in FY27, now we face prospects of lower GDP growth, higher inflation, higher fiscal and current account deficits and lower earnings growth for FY27,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

He added: The market has largely discounted these negatives as reflected in the decline in the Nifty trailing PE ratio to about 19.9 times. This is fair but not yet cheap valuations. But there are segments which are attractively valued like financials.

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