India VIX rises 9% amid West Asia jitters; up 90% since February 27

Indian stock market volatility surged 9.4 per cent on Friday, amid uncertainty around West Asia conflict resolution. At 12:03 PM, India VIX was up 7.92 per cent to 26.59. Since February 27, 2025, when the war initiated, India VIX has spiked over 90 per cent.

The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.

The selling pressure on the bourses came after US President Donald Trump extended his Friday deadline to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days to April 6, allowing more room for negotiations. The extension reportedly came at Iran’s request and was granted in exchange for 10 oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement comes as Trump continues to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route for oil shipments. This latest postponement follows his initial threats against Iran’s energy system.

READ | Sensex crashes 1,100pts, Nifty below 23k; investors lose ₹6trn; key reasons On March 22, Trump had warned of strikes on Iran’s power grid if the waterway was not opened within 48 hours. He had vowed to “hit and obliterate” key energy plants unless the Strait was fully accessible.

However, a day later, Trump instructed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements amid rising tensions in West Asia.

“The on and off reaction of the market to news and events regarding the war is likely to continue in the near-term. The spike in Brent crude back to around the $108 level will again trigger another round of risk-off in the Indian market,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

He added: The market correction since the war began has brought down Nifty valuations to fair levels. Nifty is now trading at about 19 times, which is lower than the last 10-year average of 22.4 times. But if India’s macros take a hit due to this energy crisis, valuations may again decline factoring-in the feared hit to earnings growth in FY27.

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