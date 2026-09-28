India VIX spikes 14% as oil, geopolitical risks trigger market sell-off

India VIX, the volatility index, spiked more than 14 per cent in Monday's intraday trade to hit a high of 14.15 as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled amid surging crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

As of 10:35 AM, India VIX was up 14.16 per cent to quote at 13.88.

At the same time, the benchmark Nifty 50 index traded 300 points or 1.3 per cent lower at 22,839. The 30-hare Sensex was down 999 points or 1.35bper cent at 72,900.

India VIX indicates expected volatility in the market over the next 30 days. Higher levels suggest greater volatility as traders expect larger price swings in the market. A lower value indicates lesser uncertainty or risk in the near future and vice versa.

He said that India VIX has also given a downward-sloping trendline breakout on the daily chart. The Volatility Index is currently trading close to its 200-day EMA. Nifty's Implied Volatility Percentile (IVP) stands at around 64 per cent, indicating a rise in volatility towards the higher end of its historical range. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Notably, India VIX has witnessed a sharp rebound of nearly 36 per cent over the last three trading sessions, according to data shared by Sudeep Shah, vice president - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.He said that India VIX has also given a downward-sloping trendline breakout on the daily chart. The Volatility Index is currently trading close to its 200-day EMA. Nifty's Implied Volatility Percentile (IVP) stands at around 64 per cent, indicating a rise in volatility towards the higher end of its historical range.

"The zone of 11.0–11.3 is likely to act as immediate support, while 15.3–15.5 is expected to serve as a key resistance zone. A decisive and sustained move above this resistance could trigger a further rise in India VIX, keeping markets under pressure in the near term," he said.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that markets are likely to remain cautious as renewed geopolitical uncertainty and a rebound in crude oil prices weigh on investor sentiment. Notably, US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to resolve the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This, Ponmudi said, has revived concerns over prolonged supply disruptions, making oil prices the dominant factor for global markets. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.27 per cent higher at USD 106.7 per barrel. "In an environment of rising volatility, debit spread strategies may be preferred over credit spreads, as they offer an opportunity to benefit from rising option premiums amid an increase in volatility," Shah added.

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He added that foreign fund outflows have also hit investors' sentiment. As per data, FIIs offloaded equities worth ₹3,693.93 crore on Friday.