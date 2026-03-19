India VIX surges 17% as escalating West Asia tensions spook investors

The India VIX surged to 21.51 on Thursday morning, reflecting a 17 per cent jump in market volatility as investors reacted to intensifying conflict in West Asia. Since the start of the war on February 27, 2025, the volatility index has seen a cumulative rise of nearly 35 per cent.

The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index traded 1,651 points or 2.15 per cent lower at 75,052. Likewise, the Nifty index tumbled 504 points or 2.12 per cent to 23,273.

Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood as the West Asia war continued for the third week and crude oil prices surged the $112 per barrel.

Oil prices rose after Iran attacked several energy facilities across West Asia following a strike on ​its South Pars gas field, a major escalation in Tehran's war with the US and Israel.

According to reports, Iranian missile attacks ​on Ras Laffan, the site of Qatar's core liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing operations, caused "extensive damage" to its energy hub. ​The United Arab Emirates also shut some energy operations, responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and the Bab oil field caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.

Last checked, Brent futures were up $3.69, or 3.44 per cent, at $111.07 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61.

“The uncertainty surrounding the war has turned worse with Israel hitting the world’s largest LNG refinery in Iran. Brent crude has shot up to $111. This is bad news for oil and gas importers like India. If Brent remains above $110 for an extended period of time, that will have negative implications for India’s macros. India’s GDP growth and corporate earnings in FY27, too, will be impacted. But this scenario need not play out in the fast-changing scenario,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

He added: A prolonged war is no one’s interest. Therefore, a sudden end to the war, bringing crude prices sharply down, cannot be ruled out. The market has been exceedingly volatile in response to developments on the war front and crude prices. The last three days of recovery in the market are likely to be wiped out if the war escalation continues.

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