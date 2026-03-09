India VIX surges 23% on geopolitical jitters; up 39% so far in March

Indian stock market volatility surged up to 23 per cent on Monday, as escalating West Asia tensions rattled investor sentiment. At 11:31 AM, India VIX rallied 20.52 per cent to 23.96. In March so far, India VIX has climbed nearly 39 per cent.

The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.

The stock market plummeted as the Nifty and Sensex fell over 3 per cent, each, to their respective day’s low at 76,424.55 and 23,697.8.

Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood as no signs of relief was seen one week into the West Asia conflict. Meanwhile, the US State Department on Sunday ordered non-essential US diplomats and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.

Geopolitical tension also impacted oil prices as it touched $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years on Sunday as the Iran war hinders production and shipping in the West Asia.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was at $107.97 after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, up 16.5 per cent from its Friday closing price of $92.69.

West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, was selling for about USD 106.22 a barrel. That is 16.9 per cent higher than it closed Friday at $90.90. Both could rise or fall as market trading continued.

“Brent crude has spiked, delivering a big oil shock to economies and markets. Big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and the crude price remains high. The market will price in the economic consequences of this oil shock. Inflation will certainly move up, whether the oil price hike is passed on to consumers or not,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.

He added: The unknown factor now is how long the conflict will last. This uncertainty will also weigh on foreign investors who have again turned aggressive sellers in India after the short bout of buying in February. The lesson from history is that the impact of geopolitical issues like conflicts on markets do not last long. Therefore, investors have to be patient.

