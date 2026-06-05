Indian Bank, Phoenix Mills among stocks to buy post RBI Policy: Teji Mandi
Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi reckons that Indian Bank, Phoenix Mills and PFC have found support at their respective 200-DMAs and look ripe for further upside, according to technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Shares of rate-sensitive firms such as banks, non-banking finance companies, housing finance companies, auto and real estate are likely to be on investors' radar, as analysts believe the RBI Policy seems favourable for the sector backed by a stable rate regime. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and maintained its 'Neutral' stance on Friday. The policy statement noted that while inflation risks have risen, underlying demand-side price pressures remain relatively contained. READ MORE "The RBI acknowledged significant risks from oil prices, geopolitics, El Niño and weak monsoon. Yet it chose to hold rates and maintain a neutral stance, indicating that future action will depend on incoming data," said Sameer Sawant, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. This decision reflects a balancing act between rising inflation risks, managing the Rupee and growth amid heightened global uncertainty, said Sawant. He added that the Policy seems beneficial for PSU Banks and NBFCs as rates would remain largely stable. Meanwhile on the bourses, shares of NBFCs in particular outperformed other rate-sensitive stocks. Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Power Finance Corporation and Cholamandalam Finance rallied up to 4 per cent post RBI Policy. READ MORE Amid Friday's up move, Jatin Gedia, VP, Derivatives & Technical Research, Teji Mandi believes the Bank Nifty at 54,400 levels reacted positively to the RBI Policy, and is seen forming a 'Hammer Pattern' on the weekly chart, which has bullish implications. The analyst adds that the key momentum indicators on the weekly and daily time-frames have also shown a positive crossover, which is also a bullish sign for the index. Going ahead, Gedia expects the Bank Nifty to target 57,000-57,200 levels from a short term perspective; with support placed at 53,200 - 53,000 levels. Among individual stocks, Gedia recommends a 'Buy' on Indian Bank, Power Finance Corporation and Phoenix Mills within the rate-sensitive space, with up to 11 percent upside potential, based on the technical chart patterns.
Technical outlook on 3 rate sensitive stocks by Jatin Gedia.
Indian BankCurrent Market Price: ₹858
Indian Bank is witnessing buying interest from the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA), which stands at ₹818, notes the analyst from Teji Mandi. Gedia also highlights that the stock has started to form higher highs and higher lows on the daily charts, signalling a resumption of the primary uptrend. Further, the chart also shows that the momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a 'Buy' signal, he adds. On the upside, the analyst expects a likely target of ₹927 for Indian Bank stock, and suggests placing a stop loss at ₹808.
Power Finance Corporation (PFC)Current Market Price: ₹437
Gedia believes that PFC stock has taken support at the 200-DMA at ₹413. He also reckons that the stock has broken out of a falling channel, suggesting a resumption of the primary uptrend coupled with a positive signal from momentum indicators. "The momentum indicator has triggered a positive crossover after a positive divergence, indicating the exhaustion of selling pressure and the start of a new upward cycle," explains the analyst. As a trading strategy, Gedia recommends to buy the stock for a likely target of ₹486, while keeping a stop loss at ₹413.
Phoenix MillsCurrent Market Price: ₹1,783
Phoenix Mills has been consolidating in the broad range of ₹1,700-₹1,850 for the last eight weeks, says the analyst. The analyst flags that the stock has witnessed buying interest at the lower end of the range (₹1,700) which also coincides with the 200-DMA support. That apart, he adds that the momentum indicator is showing a positive divergence, suggesting a lack of selling momentum. Hence, Gedia suggests buying the stock with a stop loss at ₹1,725, for a likely upside target of ₹1,895 in the coming period. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading calls stocks technical analysis technical charts RBI Policy RBI monetary policy Trading strategies Markets Rate sensitive shares Rate sensitive stocks Phoenix Mills PFC Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Indian Bank Stock ideas
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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 1:45 PM IST