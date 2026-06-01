Indian bond yields may rise further on rate hike fears, fiscal concerns

By Subhadip Sircar

The recent surge in Indian bond yields may extend as investors weigh prospects of interest-rate hikes, while concerns grow over the government’s fiscal position.

The benchmark 10-year yield is up about 34 basis points to 7 per cent since the outbreak of the Iran war three months ago. IndusInd Bank Ltd. expects it to touch 7.45 per cent by end-2026, while Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. sees it trading in a range of 6.8 per cent-7.4 per cent until March.

“Sovereign yields would continue to trade with an upward bias,” said Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd. “Markets are pricing in monetary tightening. Pressure on public finances on account of a likely increase in fuel and fertiliser subsidies could push yields upwards too, especially given the sizable gross market borrowing program.”

The Reserve Bank of India may be under pressure to raise borrowing costs in its decision due Friday, as a weaker rupee and higher oil costs fuel inflation concerns. While most economists expect it to keep rates unchanged for now, investors will be watching for signs the central bank is turning hawkish.

India is not alone in facing bond selloff from the Iran war and energy disruptions, but the country is particularly vulnerable given its heavy oil imports and extensive government subsidies on fuel and fertilisers. Tata Asset Management Pvt. and Bandhan AMC Ltd. expect about 75-100 basis points of rate hikes in the current cycle.

Lower government revenues, due to a possible shortage in tax and asset-sale receipts, and higher subsidies may widen the fiscal deficit to 4.6 per cent of the gross domestic product in the current fiscal year that started April 1, from a budgeted 4.3 per cent, according to Kotak Mahindra Bank. In a more adverse scenario, it can even widen to 4.8 per cent, it said.

Some money managers, including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. and Quantum Asset Management Co. Pvt., expect the RBI to be cautious on rate hikes, given inflation stems from supply-side shocks in energy rather than demand.

“India’s bond market today is trading fear of inflation, not actual runaway inflation,” said Sneha Pandey, debt fund manager at Quantum Asset. “The market today is effectively pricing a prolonged inflation scare. I suspect reality will prove less dramatic.”

Still, derivatives markets are pricing in aggressive rate hikes, with the five-year interest-rate swap having risen over 60 basis points since the outbreak of the war. Shorter government bonds are bearing the brunt of the selloff, with the five-year tenor rising 54 basis points.

Besides, the oil shock has coincided with record foreign outflows from equities pushing the rupee toward record lows, and prompting currency-market interventions from the monetary authority.

“India’s bond yields are being shaped by prolonged geopolitical uncertainty, which is affecting fiscal expectations, alongside elevated global yields and a weaker rupee,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore.