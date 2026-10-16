Indian Hotels, Oriental Hotels rally up to 6%; what's driving hotel stocks?

Hotel companies share price movement

Shares of hotel companies were in demand with the industry giant Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Oriental Hotels rallying up to 6 per cent each and hitting 52-week highs on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals.

Share price of IHCL rallied 5 per cent to ₹776.25, surpassing its previous high of ₹757.10 touched on July 31, 2026. Oriental Hotels soared 6 per cent to ₹153.65 in intraday deals. The stock surpassed its earlier high of ₹1489.95 hit on July 29, 2025.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, ITC Hotels, Chalet Hotels, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts and EIH were up in the range of 1-3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 74,595 at 02:20 PM.

What’s driving hotel stocks?

According to analysts at Axis Securities, hotels were impacted in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) owing to the US-Iran conflict. However, analysts expect a strong Q2, supported by improving metro demand and the BRICS Summit. As a premium player, IHCL is expected to deliver strong RevPAR growth, while the industry continues its broader shift towards an asset-light model. H2 remains the key period, with the wedding season expected to drive higher RevPAR and occupancy across the industry, the brokerage firm said.

IHCL continues to have robust cash reserves and strong momentum, with its premium properties expected to showcase strong RevPAR growth, aided by BRICS. Analysts at Axis Securities expect revenue growth of 12.8 per cent in Q2, along with bottom-line growth of 20.3 per cent.

The brokerage firm said they remain watchful of management commentary on demand trends, occupancy levels, and updates on the ongoing Iran-US conflict. A revival in tourism activities, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions or Events), and weddings remains key for further growth.

Meanwhile, for Q2, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reported a healthy 27 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹94.6 crore, supported by strong operating performance across the business. Operating revenue for the period rose 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹411.9 crore, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 36 per cent to ₹187.7 crore.

The company reported a 30 per cent YoY growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to ₹17,225, led by a 30 per cent increase in average daily rate (ADR) to ₹25,046, with the India headline occupancy at 69 per cent. The growth was supported by demand across key customer segments and sustained traction in the luxury hospitality market.

The domestic segment witnessed over 30 per cent revenue growth. Room revenue grew 39 per cent, while food and beverage (F&B) revenue increased 21 per cent. Hotel management agreement (HMA) fees were up 76 per cent, reflecting a strong ramp-up of managed properties and a growing brand footprint.

IHCL – CARE Ratings rationale

CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) upgraded the long-term rating assigned to bank facilities of IHCL to “CARE AAA; Stable” from “CARE AA+; Stable”, while reaffirming the short term ratings at “CARE A1+”.

The rating upgrade factors in continuous upliftment of its business and financial risk profile over the years, characterised by an increase in revenue by over 3x in the last four years (FY22-FY26) with 16.3 per cent YoY growth achieved in FY26, as IHCL continues to strengthen its market leadership position in the Indian hotels industry supported by its iconic Brand of “Taj” and pan-India network of hotels. Revenue growth has been supported by favourable demand conditions in the hospitality sector, sustained growth in travel and tourism, improving occupancy and room rates, and healthy traction across business and leisure segments, CareEdge Ratings said in its rationale.

CareEdge Ratings expects the company’s operating profitability to remain healthy even in uncertain/unfavourable industry situations and continue to remain higher than the industry average owing to benefits arising from asset-light expansion, continuous cost optimisation measures adoption and persistence of its strong brand value across segments. The company operates a diversified portfolio comprising luxury brands such as Taj, upscale brands such as SeleQtions and Vivanta, upper mid-scale offerings such as Gateway, and lean luxe/value brands such as Ginger, which provides resilience across demand cycles and customer segments, it added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.