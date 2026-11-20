Indian investors have shown a strong appetite for Anthropic’s blockbuster initial public offering (IPO).

The artificial intelligence (AI) company emerged as one of the most actively traded US stocks on Indian investment platforms on its market debut.

Trading activity on platforms such as INDmoney and Vested indicated significant retail interest in the listing, as investors looked to gain exposure to the AI boom.

Anthropic’s IPO, which raised $81.3 billion at a valuation of $1.5 trillion, is the largest public offering globally so far.

On INDmoney, Anthropic accounted for 40 per cent of all platform activity on Thursday, with average trade values nearly twice the platform average, said Ashish Kashyap, founder.

He added that the listing attracted investors across professions, including engineering, finance and media, many of whom were already users of the company’s Claude AI products.

“Anthropic’s listing saw unprecedented demand, driven largely by Claude users,” Kashyap said.

He added that the broader AI theme continued to attract strong investor interest.

On Vested, Anthropic accounted for around 11 per cent of the total traded value and 9 per cent of all trades on the platform during the session.

A spokesperson from the firm said nearly 84 per cent of the trades in the stock were placed within the first two hours of trading.

It was the platform’s second-most traded stock by value, behind AMD and ahead of Nvidia.

Anthropic was traded seven times more than Nvidia during the session.

The average buy order on Vested was around $1,100, while nearly 20 per cent of the platform’s active traders on Thursday bought Anthropic shares.

For some investors, the appeal was rooted in their familiarity with the product rather than just the IPO buzz.

An Indian-origin investor based in the US, who applied for shares worth over $130,000 but received an allocation of less than 5 per cent of what he applied for, said he invested despite the recent fall in AI stocks. This is due to the buzz around it and the long-term value that it generates.

“I bought Anthropic because I use it in my day-to-day life, and it's pretty useful for automating work and saving time. It enables me to generate more output than I ever could in a short span,” he said.

Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, said that he saw a sharp rise in client enquiries around Anthropic's listing, well above what he typically sees for a US IPO.

For many Indian investors, it was the first chance to own a leading AI model company directly.

Shares of Anthropic ended at $97.17 apiece on Thursday against its issue price of $83.