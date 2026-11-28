Indian financial markets have staged a broad-based recovery in November, reversing months of underperformance against emerging-market peers as falling crude oil prices, a correction in global artificial intelligence-related investments and renewed foreign fund inflows improved investor sentiment, HSBC Global Investment Research said.

Equities, the rupee and government bonds have all rallied, signalling a shift in market sentiment from risk-off to risk-on.

However, sustaining the gains into 2027 will require stronger domestic growth expectations and an improvement in banking-system liquidity, which could remain constrained as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightens monetary policy amid elevated inflation, the global brokerage said.

"India has moved from risk-off to risk-on. After underperforming the EM Index for most of 2026, Indian markets rebounded in November, outperforming across equities, FX and rates. The recovery was supported by falling oil prices, global investors de-risking from AI names and stronger foreign inflows," it said.

India had underperformed emerging markets across equities, foreign exchange and interest rates for much of 2026 before staging a sharp turnaround in November.

The Sensex has gained around 13 per cent month-to-date, while the rupee strengthened to its highest level in eight months, trading below 92.50 against the US dollar.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government security fell by around 20 basis points, indicating a rally in bond prices despite tightening liquidity conditions.

The recovery has been supported by lower international crude oil prices and global investors reducing exposure to artificial intelligence-related stocks, both of which have helped improve sentiment towards Indian assets and encouraged foreign capital flows.

HSBC said the simultaneous improvement across equities, currency and government bonds, along with a positive correlation between equity and debt returns, points to a broad-based improvement in risk appetite.

The return of foreign investors has been a key factor behind November's market rebound, particularly in equities, although debt markets have also seen improved inflows.

Domestic investors have supported Indian markets over the past few years, helping cushion the impact of foreign portfolio outflows.

"While domestic investors are needed to make sure the markets don't fall, sharp increases in returns are typically led by foreign investor participation," the brokerage said.

HSBC's analysis using the Diebold-Yilmaz framework, which measures the transmission of shocks between different asset classes, found that currencies are the largest net transmitter of market shocks in India.

The latest recovery followed a similar pattern, with the rupee beginning to strengthen around the middle of October, ahead of the broader improvement in other asset classes.

The brokerage's multi-asset analysis suggests that the November rebound was not driven by one isolated market development but reflected improving sentiment across financial markets, with currency movements playing an important signalling role.

HSBC, however, cautioned that external factors alone may not be sufficient to sustain India's market performance in the coming year.

Its proprietary multi-asset model identifies two global and two domestic variables that explain a substantial part of returns across Indian asset classes. The model currently indicates that Indian equities remain undervalued relative to their model-implied returns.

The rupee and government bonds, in contrast, appear broadly fairly valued.

This suggests that equities have greater scope to catch up if the current favourable conditions persist. However, once the valuation gap closes, further gains will depend on an improvement in the variables driving the model's expected returns.

HSBC identifies banking-sector liquidity and expectations of potential economic growth as the two key domestic factors that need to improve.

Liquidity could remain under pressure as the RBI tightens monetary policy in response to elevated inflation, potentially limiting the availability of funds in the banking system.

Consequently, stronger growth expectations will become increasingly important in sustaining investor returns.

The brokerage sees a possible improvement in India's export competitiveness and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows as potential catalysts.

India's goods exports rose 25 per cent year-on-year in the previous quarter, supported by a more competitive currency, trade agreements and exporters expanding into new markets.

HSBC said the increase in exports, alongside early signs of stronger FDI inflows, could help improve expectations of India's longer-term growth potential.

If these trends strengthen, they could provide the domestic economic support needed to sustain higher returns across Indian asset classes in 2027.

However, risks remain, including the possibility of renewed escalation in geopolitical tensions pushing oil prices higher and a revival of volatility in global technology stocks. HSBC remains positive on the AI theme for 2027 despite the recent correction.

Against this backdrop, HSBC's equity strategists remain overweight on Indian equities, citing resilient corporate earnings and more reasonable valuations following the period of underperformance.

The brokerage believes the improvement in valuations, combined with the prospect of sustained earnings growth, provides support for the market despite uncertainties surrounding global conditions and domestic liquidity.

Its rates strategists, meanwhile, have introduced a pay-five-year Non-DeliverableOvernight Index Swap (NDOIS) trade, reflecting expectations of tighter monetary policy amid the RBI's focus on inflation.

In foreign exchange, HSBC's strategists have lowered their USD-INR forecasts for the end of 2026 and 2027, signalling a more favourable outlook for the Indian currency.

The brokerage also prefers the rupee among Asian currencies in the deficit-currency category, reflecting its relative attractiveness in regional foreign-exchange carry trades.