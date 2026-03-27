Friday, March 27, 2026 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel

IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel

The government has reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing them down to ₹3 per litre of petrol and zero per litre of diesel

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

Oil marketing companies

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OMC stocks: Shares of three major state-owned Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), opened higher up to 3 per cent on Friday, March 27, after the government announced a cut to excise duty imposed on petrol and diesel 
However, soon after opening, the stocks surrendered the gains amid a broad-based sell-off. At the time of writing, Indian Oil stock was trading at 138.28, down 1.6 per cent, HPCL fell 0.4 per cent to ₹342.70, and BPCL was down nearly 1 per cent at ₹282.95 on the NSE. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell nearly 3 per cent to a low of 1,375.70. In comparison, the benchmark, NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,044.15 levels, up by 262.30 points or 1.13 per cent.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
 
On Friday, the government reduced the excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing them down to ₹3 per litre of petrol and zero per litre of diesel. 
The reduction cut comes amid fears of a rise in oil prices due to the US–Israel conflict with Iran. Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for 90 per cent of India’s crude imports, coupled with bombings at critical energy infrastructure like Saudi Arabia’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, has disrupted the global energy supply. 
Since the beginning of the war on February 27, 2026, shares of India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) have plunged, with Indian Oil down 25 per cent, HPCL falling 22 per cent, and BPCL losing 26 per cent of their value. However, Reliance Industries stock has remained almost flat. 

Also Read

trading, markets

HEG, Graphite India gain upto 14% in weak market; what's driving GE stocks?

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,060 points; Nifty breaks 23,000; India VIX jumps 9; SMIDs decline

OFSS share price today

Deal boost lifts Oracle Financial Services shares 7% in weak markets

Acme Solar share price

Acme Solar climbs 7% on wind project update; Centrum initiates with 'Buy'

Jairam Ramesh

Cong slams PM over rising oil, gas import dependence amid supply concerns

The cut aims to provide relief to oil marketing companies, as crude prices remain above $100 per barrel amid the conflict in West Asia. Last checked, crude oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.90 per cent down at $107.04 per barrel, and WTI Crude was 0.94 per cent down at $93.59 per barrel.  READ | HEG, Graphite India gain upto 14% in weak market; what's driving GE stocks? 
In a report dated March 20, 2026, international brokerage CLSA noted that any news on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a reflex pullback in crude oil and LNG prices, boosting Indian downstream oil and gas stocks. The brokerage expects a tighter post-war oil and LNG supply-demand scenario compared with pre-war levels, due to uncertainties over the pace of production restart in the Gulf and potential new re-stocking demand.  
ONGC, Oil India, and Reliance Industries are likely to benefit more than IOC, BPCL, HPCL, as well as GAIL, Petronet LNG, and Gujarat Gas following initial market reactions to any end-of-war news, the brokerage said.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo share price

IndiGo shares slip 2% in trade; Motilal Oswal cuts target price on stock

Infosys share price

What will Infosys gain from $560 million Optimum, Stratus acquisitions?

Dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: TVS Holdings, 8 others go ex-date next week

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks extend global rout, bonds hammered as Iran war drags on

Stock market fy27 outlook, risks, triggers

From crude to currency: Key triggers that could influence markets in FY27

Topics : Excise Duty OMCs The Smart Investor petrol diesel Indian Oil Bharat Petroleum Corporation Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Nifty oil & gas Markets Brent crude Crude Oil Petrol prices Fuel prices Diesel prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 LIVE NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesStocks to Buy todayGold and Silver Rate TodayIT Resilience IndexGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance