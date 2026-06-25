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Home / Markets / News / Indian stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on June 26? find out here

Indian stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on June 26? find out here

After the Muharram holiday on June 26, the next scheduled market closure falls on Monday, September 14, 2026, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Stock market holiday

| Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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Stock Market holiday, Friday, June 26, 2026: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday, June 26, 2026, in observance of Muharram, according to data available on the exchanges. Trading activity across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will remain suspended on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the day.
 
The markets will resume normal trading on Monday, June 29, 2026. Under standard market hours, Indian equities operate between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM, with a 15-minute pre-open session beginning at 9:00 AM. Notably, the exchanges remain shut on weekends as well as on officially designated public holidays.
 

Will MCX remain open on Friday, June 26?

In the commodities space, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire session on June 26. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), however, will follow a split trading schedule. While the morning session, typically conducted between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, will remain closed, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Indian stock market holidays in 2026

After the Muharram holiday on June 26, the next scheduled market closure falls on Monday, September 14, 2026, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
 
Here is the complete list of Indian stock market holidays in 2026:

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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