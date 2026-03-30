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Home / Markets / News / Indian stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on March 31? find out here

Indian stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on March 31? find out here

The equity markets will reopen for regular trading on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. However, the day will be observed as a settlement holiday on account of annual bank closing

Indian Stock Market holidays 2026

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Indian Stock Market holidays 2026: The Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Thus, the trading and settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will not take place on either the BSE or the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to data available on the exchanges.
 
The equity markets will reopen for regular trading on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. However, the day will be observed as a settlement holiday on account of annual bank closing. Notably, on a settlement holiday, trading is permitted, but clearing and settlement activities, including the pay-in and payout of stocks and funds, do not take place. 
Under normal circumstances, Indian stock exchanges operate from Monday through Friday. The main trading session runs from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 9:00 AM. The markets remain closed on weekends and designated public holidays.
 

Will MCX remain open on March 31?

While the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will follow a split session. The morning session, which usually runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will remain closed, but trading will resume for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Indian stock market holidays in 2026

After observing a holiday on Tuesday, March 31, for Mahavir Jayanti, the Indian equity markets will reopen for trading on Wednesday, April 1. However, markets will again remain closed on Friday, April 3, on account of Good Friday.

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Further, in April, there is another holiday on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
 
Here is the complete list of Indian stock market holidays in 2026: 
Source: NSE   
 
 

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Topics : Markets stock market trading share market BSE Sensex Indian stock markets

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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