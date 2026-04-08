Markets at crossroads: Policy framework must for sustained up move

The Indian stock market is currently navigating a powerful intersection of global geopolitics and domestic monetary policy. Two major developments -- the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the US and the latest repo rate decision by the Reserve Bank of India -- are shaping investor sentiment. However, their influence is neither equal nor simultaneous. Understanding how these forces interact is crucial to interpreting where the market may head next.

In the immediate term, the ceasefire has emerged as the dominant catalyst. Markets respond quickly to uncertainty, and even more rapidly to its removal. The easing of geopolitical tensions has triggered a classic "risk-on" rally, with Indian equities surging sharply. A key driver behind this optimism is the decline in global oil prices.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2900 pts, Nifty edges 24000; SMIDs outperform; realty, auto stocks gain For an economy like India, which is heavily dependent on oil imports, lower crude prices translate directly into reduced inflationary pressure, improved fiscal balance, and stronger currency stability. This creates a favourable environment for sectors such as banking, automobiles, and real estate, all of which are sensitive to interest rates and consumer sentiment.

The rally following the ceasefire is not just about relief -- it is about recalibration. Investors, who had previously taken defensive positions in sectors like defence, oil, and gold, are now rotating capital into growth-oriented and cyclical sectors. Financial stocks, in particular, are benefiting from renewed expectations of credit growth and foreign institutional inflows. Similarly, rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate are gaining momentum on hopes that borrowing costs may ease in the near future.

This brings us to the second critical factor: the monetary policy stance of the Reserve Bank of India . While the central bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged may appear uneventful at first glance, its implications are far-reaching. By maintaining a neutral stance, the RBI has signalled stability, choosing to monitor evolving global conditions before making any aggressive moves. Unlike the ceasefire, which acts as a trigger for immediate market movement, the repo rate functions as a structural lever that shapes long-term trends in liquidity, borrowing costs, and valuation multiples.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland zooms 13% as US-Iran ceasefire lifts markets; mcap tops ₹1trn Importantly, the RBI's future actions are closely tied to the trajectory of global events. If the ceasefire holds and oil prices remain subdued, inflation is likely to ease further. This would give the central bank room to consider rate cuts in the coming months, which could extend the current rally and provide sustained support to equities. On the other hand, any resurgence in geopolitical tensions could push oil prices higher again, forcing the RBI to remain cautious or even tighten policy—an outcome that would weigh on market sentiment.

The interplay between these two factors highlights a broader truth about financial markets: short-term movements are often driven by sentiment, while long-term trends are anchored in fundamentals. The ceasefire has provided the spark, igniting a surge in optimism and liquidity. The RBI's policy, however, will determine whether this momentum can evolve into a durable uptrend.

In conclusion, while the ceasefire is currently the more powerful force influencing the Indian stock market, its impact may prove transient if not supported by favourable monetary conditions. Investors would do well to recognize this dynamic—responding to immediate opportunities, but positioning themselves for the longer-term trajectory shaped by policy decisions.

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Disclaimer: Apurva Sheth is Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities. Views expressed are personal