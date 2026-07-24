Indices post longest losing streak in more than 6 months amid crude worries

Indian shares ended lower, and the benchmark indices posted their longest losing streak in more than six months as the escalating Middle East conflict kept Brent crude prices elevated. The benchmark Sensex, after declining as much as 1.2 per cent, recovered some of its losses and ended the session at 76,060, down 332 points, or 0.4 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 23,768, down 102 points, or 0.4 per cent. The recovery was aided by a fall in crude prices after three days of gains. Both indices posted their fifth consecutive decline. The last time both indices declined for five consecutive sessions was from January 5, 2026, to January 9, 2026. For the week, the Sensex declined 2.7 per cent and the Nifty 2.3 per cent, their biggest weekly declines since March 13, 2026. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at ₹476 trillion, down ₹1 trillion for the day. For the week, market capitalisation fell by ₹5.2 trillion.

Brent crude declined 2.6 per cent to $91.4 per barrel. From its recent lows, Brent crude has risen 20 per cent to current levels. India is vulnerable to sustained increases in crude prices because it imports most of its oil requirements. Higher energy costs could increase inflation, widen the trade deficit, weaken the rupee and squeeze profit margins across industries. Risk appetite remained subdued after markets were rattled this week by the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers worth ₹3,893 crore on Friday, while domestic institutions were net buyers worth ₹5,454 crore. Market breadth was weak, with 2,185 stocks declining and 1,999 advancing.

"Inflationary fears intensified as the escalation of the West Asia conflict and the blockade at the Red Sea helped crude. For domestic investors, concerns were further exacerbated by the return of US tariff-related uncertainties, which have cast a shadow over the outlook for export-oriented sectors,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.