Indices slump on crude worries; de-escalation hopes may lift markets

Domestic equities and the currency tumbled on Monday as escalating tensions in West Asia and fears of prolonged disruption to oil supplies continued to weigh on investor sentiment and raised concerns over the impact on economic growth.

The selloff followed Iran’s response to US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with fresh attacks reported across the Persian Gulf, intensifying concerns over energy supplies and inflation.

The Sensex ended at 72,696, down 1,837 points, or 2.5 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 22,513, declining 602 points, or 2.6 per cent. The Sensex closed at its lowest level since June 2024, while the Nifty ended at its lowest close since April 2025. Several index components hit fresh 52-week lows.

However, sentiment improved post-market close after Trump said the US and Iran had held “productive talks” and announced a five-day postponement of potential strikes. This triggered a sharp rebound in global markets, as well as in Nifty futures contracts traded at GIFT City.

Brent crude prices, which had surged amid supply fears, fell 10 per cent to $96 per barrel, though they remain about 30 per cent above pre-conflict levels.

The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint that handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade — has triggered one of the sharpest energy shocks in recent years. For India, a major crude importer, sustained high prices pose significant macroeconomic risks. The rupee has weakened 3.2 per cent against the US dollar since the conflict began, hitting a record low of 93.97.

On Monday, market capitalisation fell by ₹14 trillion to ₹415.2 trillion, the lowest since April 16, 2025. Market breadth remained weak on the BSE, with 3,858 stocks declining and only 581 advancing. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with losses ranging between 0.2 per cent for the IT index and 4.8 per cent for the metal index. The India VIX index surged 17.2 per cent to hit a nine-month high of 26.7, while the broader Nifty small-cap and mid-cap 100 indices dropped 4 per cent.

All Sensex constituents, barring three, ended lower. HDFC Bank, which declined 4.7 per cent, dragged the Sensex down by 473 points.

Global equity markets have also been under pressure over the past four weeks, as elevated oil prices stoke fears of persistent inflation and slower economic growth. However, most staged a rebound after Trump signalled a de-escalation of the Iran conflict.

Over the weekend, Trump warned Iran to reopen the strait or face strikes on its power infrastructure, while Iran threatened retaliatory attacks on critical facilities across the region.

Domestic markets are also expected to rebound on Tuesday, but the gains could be capped.

“What we are seeing in GIFT Nifty futures could be an overreaction. The conflict is far from over, and unless there is clear de-escalation from both sides, uncertainty will persist,” said U R Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.

Following the market fall this month, the Nifty 50 index now trades at 17.1 times its projected 12-month forward earnings, down from a five-year average of 19.6 times.

Some believe the current valuations offer a good buying opportunity.

“The Indian economy is well positioned to absorb a rise in oil and gas prices. The impact on corporate earnings should be limited and transient. The recent 10–15 per cent correction in large caps and deeper cuts in mid- and small-caps provide room for re-rating. A 12 per cent earnings CAGR remains a strong tailwind,” Prashant Jain, chief investment officer at 3P Investment Managers, wrote in a newsletter.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers worth ₹10,414 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers worth ₹12,034 crore. So far this month, FPIs have been net sellers to the tune of ₹97,195 crore, the highest since October 2024, while domestic institutions have been net buyers of ₹1.1 trillion, the highest monthly net buying ever.