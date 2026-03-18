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Home / Markets / News / IndiGo pares gains, SpiceJet shares fall 1% as DGCA mandates 60% free seats

IndiGo pares gains, SpiceJet shares fall 1% as DGCA mandates 60% free seats

As of 10:44 AM, IndiGo share price was quoted at ₹4,349.80, up 1.45 per cent, and the SpiceJet share price was quoted at ₹13.10 per share, down 1.8 per cent.

Indigo and Spicejet share prices today, March 18, 2026

IndiGo and SpiceJet share prices came under pressure after DGCA directed to reserve 60 per cent seat under free category.(Photo: PTI)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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IndiGo and SpiceJet share price today

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were in focus in Wednesday's session after the aviation watchdog, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), asked the airlines to reserve 60 per cent of seats on any flight for free. SpiceJet share price erased all gains following the directive, while IndiGo was trading off its day’s high. 
 
Earlier in the session, InterGlobe Aviation share price rose 3.03 per cent to ₹4,417.50 on BSE. It opened at ₹4,304.15, against Tuesday’s close of ₹4,287.75.
 
The total traded volume of the stock stands at 0.13 million shares as compared to its two-week volume of 0.15 million shares, according to data on BSE.  
 
 
Similarly, SpiceJet's share price opened at ₹13.24 per share on BSE, and rose 1.12 per cent to ₹13.5 per share intraday. Around 4.6 million shares of the airline have changed hands in Wednesday’s session so far, as against its two-week average volume of 25.1 million shares. 
 
However, by 10:44 AM, IndiGo share price was at ₹4,349.80, up 1.45 per cent, and the SpiceJet share price was at ₹13.10 per share, down 1.8 per cent. 

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Why did IndiGo and SpiceJet shares fall today?

 
IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet shares erased gains as the DGCA asked the airlines to reserve 60 per cent of seats on any flight for free to keep access fair. This development follows many flyers flagging hidden costs like seat selection charges. 
 
At present, seats inside an aircraft are priced based on their location, with window and aisle seats attracting the highest fees.  Hence, the new directive will likely limit revenues for airlines, which has likely weighed on investors' minds. 
 
The DGCA also directed the airlines to seat all passengers with the same PNR together, preferably on adjacent seats. This will ensure families and groups travelling together can be seated together. 
 
The regulator has also asked the airlines to ensure they adhere to the best practice to uphold the rights of flyers. The passenger safety and operational requirements need to be communicated to passengers in a friendly manner. 
 

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Topics : Aviation stocks IndiGo shares SpiceJet Markets DGCA

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

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